Magma Finance Price Today

The live Magma Finance (MAGMA) price today is $ 0.1285, with a 2.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1285 per MAGMA.

Magma Finance currently ranks #667 by market capitalisation at $ 24.42M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M MAGMA. During the last 24 hours, MAGMA traded between $ 0.1259 (low) and $ 0.1385 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1846753272826593, while the all-time low was $ 0.10054432247256624.

In short-term performance, MAGMA moved -0.39% in the last hour and -13.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.27K.

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Market Information

Rank No.667 Market Cap $ 24.42M$ 24.42M $ 24.42M Volume (24H) $ 81.27K$ 81.27K $ 81.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.50M$ 128.50M $ 128.50M Circulation Supply 190.00M 190.00M 190.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 19.00% Public Blockchain SUI

The current Market Cap of Magma Finance is $ 24.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.27K. The circulating supply of MAGMA is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.50M.