Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Marvell Technology price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much MRVLON could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Marvell Technology % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $83.55 $83.55 $83.55 -0.26% USD Actual Prediction Marvell Technology Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Marvell Technology could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 83.55 in 2026. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Marvell Technology could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 87.7275 in 2027. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, MRVLON is projected to reach $ 92.1138 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, MRVLON is projected to reach $ 96.7195 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of MRVLON in 2030 is $ 101.5555, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Marvell Technology could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 165.4232. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Marvell Technology could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 269.4571. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 83.55 0.00%

2027 $ 87.7275 5.00%

2028 $ 92.1138 10.25%

2029 $ 96.7195 15.76%

2030 $ 101.5555 21.55%

2031 $ 106.6333 27.63%

2032 $ 111.9649 34.01%

2033 $ 117.5632 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 123.4414 47.75%

2035 $ 129.6134 55.13%

2036 $ 136.0941 62.89%

2037 $ 142.8988 71.03%

2038 $ 150.0437 79.59%

2039 $ 157.5459 88.56%

2040 $ 165.4232 97.99%

2050 $ 269.4571 222.51% Short Term Marvell Technology Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 83.55 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 83.5614 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 83.6301 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 83.8933 0.41% Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MRVLON on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $83.55 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MRVLON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $83.5614 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for MRVLON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $83.6301 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MRVLON is $83.8933 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Marvell Technology Price Statistics
Current Price $ 83.55
Price Change (24H) -0.26%
Market Cap $ 1.34M
Circulation Supply 16.07K
Volume (24H) $ 1.56M
The latest MRVLON price is $ 83.55. It has a 24-hour change of -0.26%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.56M. Furthermore, MRVLON has a circulating supply of 16.07K and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.34M.

Marvell Technology Historical Price
According to the latest data gathered on Marvell Technology live price page, the current price of Marvell Technology is 83.56USD. The circulating supply of Marvell Technology(MRVLON) is 0.00 MRVLON , giving it a market capitalization of $1.34M .
Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low
24-hour 0.01% $ 0.799999 $ 84.15 $ 82.74

7 Days -0.05% $ -5.25 $ 89.99 $ 81.95

7 Days -0.05% $ -5.25 $ 89.99 $ 81.95
30 Days -0.01% $ -1.3400 $ 94.09 $ 81.27
24-Hour Performance
In the past 24 hours, Marvell Technology has shown a price movement of $0.799999 , reflecting a 0.01% change in value.
7-Day Performance
Over the last 7 days, Marvell Technology was trading at a high of $89.99 and a low of $81.95 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.05% . This recent trend showcases MRVLON's potential for further movement in the market.
30-Day Performance
In the past month, Marvell Technology has experienced a -0.01% change, reflecting approximately $-1.3400 to its value. This indicates that MRVLON could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Price Prediction Module Works? The Marvell Technology Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MRVLON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Marvell Technology over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MRVLON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Marvell Technology. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MRVLON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MRVLON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Marvell Technology.

Why is MRVLON Price Prediction Important?

MRVLON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

