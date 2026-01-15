Marvell Technology Price Today

The live Marvell Technology (MRVLON) price today is $ 82.42, with a 2.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current MRVLON to USD conversion rate is $ 82.42 per MRVLON.

Marvell Technology currently ranks #1963 by market capitalisation at $ 1.32M, with a circulating supply of 16.05K MRVLON. During the last 24 hours, MRVLON traded between $ 79.4 (low) and $ 83.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 107.77057661057002, while the all-time low was $ 62.51773171322675.

In short-term performance, MRVLON moved +1.45% in the last hour and -2.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.87M.

Marvell Technology (MRVLON) Market Information

Rank No.1963 Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Volume (24H) $ 2.87M$ 2.87M $ 2.87M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Circulation Supply 16.05K 16.05K 16.05K Total Supply 16,051.37800269 16,051.37800269 16,051.37800269 Public Blockchain ETH

