SNX Price(SNX)
The current price of SNX (SNX) today is 0.6605 USD with a current market cap of $ 224.22M USD. SNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SNX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 523.06K USD
- SNX price change within the day is -4.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 339.47M USD
Track the price changes of SNX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.028885
|-4.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0151
|+2.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.283
|-30.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.5645
|-46.09%
Today, SNX recorded a change of $ -0.028885 (-4.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.SNX 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0151 (+2.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.SNX 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SNX saw a change of $ -0.283 (-30.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.SNX 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.5645 (-46.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of SNX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
-4.19%
-12.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset.
|1 SNX to VND
₫17,381.0575
|1 SNX to AUD
A$1.023775
|1 SNX to GBP
￡0.495375
|1 SNX to EUR
€0.58124
|1 SNX to USD
$0.6605
|1 SNX to MYR
RM2.820335
|1 SNX to TRY
₺25.40283
|1 SNX to JPY
¥95.65361
|1 SNX to RUB
₽54.775265
|1 SNX to INR
₹55.82546
|1 SNX to IDR
Rp10,827.86712
|1 SNX to KRW
₩925.06988
|1 SNX to PHP
₱36.65775
|1 SNX to EGP
￡E.33.507165
|1 SNX to BRL
R$3.731825
|1 SNX to CAD
C$0.91149
|1 SNX to BDT
৳80.51495
|1 SNX to NGN
₦1,061.892455
|1 SNX to UAH
₴27.4768
|1 SNX to VES
Bs58.124
|1 SNX to PKR
Rs186.20816
|1 SNX to KZT
₸342.04653
|1 SNX to THB
฿21.86255
|1 SNX to TWD
NT$20.283955
|1 SNX to AED
د.إ2.424035
|1 SNX to CHF
Fr0.54161
|1 SNX to HKD
HK$5.118875
|1 SNX to MAD
.د.م6.11623
|1 SNX to MXN
$12.93259
For a more in-depth understanding of SNX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
