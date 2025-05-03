What is SNX (SNX)

Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset.

SNX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SNX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SNX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SNX price prediction page.

SNX Price History

Tracing SNX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SNX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SNX price history page.

How to buy SNX (SNX)

What is the price of SNX (SNX) today? The live price of SNX (SNX) is 0.6605 USD . What is the market cap of SNX (SNX)? The current market cap of SNX is $ 224.22M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SNX by its real-time market price of 0.6605 USD . What is the circulating supply of SNX (SNX)? The current circulating supply of SNX (SNX) is 339.47M USD . What was the highest price of SNX (SNX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SNX (SNX) is 28.9291 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SNX (SNX)? The 24-hour trading volume of SNX (SNX) is $ 523.06K USD .

