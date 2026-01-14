Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Riot Platforms price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much RIOTON could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Riot Platforms % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $17.092 $17.092 $17.092 +1.87% USD Actual Prediction Riot Platforms Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Riot Platforms could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 17.092 in 2026. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Riot Platforms could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 17.9466 in 2027. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, RIOTON is projected to reach $ 18.8439 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, RIOTON is projected to reach $ 19.7861 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of RIOTON in 2030 is $ 20.7754, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Riot Platforms could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 33.8409. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Riot Platforms could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 55.1234. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 17.092 0.00%

2027 $ 17.9466 5.00%

2028 $ 18.8439 10.25%

2029 $ 19.7861 15.76%

2030 $ 20.7754 21.55%

2031 $ 21.8142 27.63%

2032 $ 22.9049 34.01%

2033 $ 24.0501 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 25.2526 47.75%

2035 $ 26.5153 55.13%

2036 $ 27.8410 62.89%

2037 $ 29.2331 71.03%

2038 $ 30.6947 79.59%

2039 $ 32.2295 88.56%

2040 $ 33.8409 97.99%

2050 $ 55.1234 222.51% Short Term Riot Platforms Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 17.092 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 17.0943 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 17.1083 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 17.1622 0.41% Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for RIOTON on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $17.092 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for RIOTON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $17.0943 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for RIOTON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $17.1083 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for RIOTON is $17.1622 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Riot Platforms Price Statistics Current Price $ 17.092$ 17.092 $ 17.092 Price Change (24H) +1.87% Market Cap $ 370.65K$ 370.65K $ 370.65K Circulation Supply 21.68K 21.68K 21.68K Volume (24H) $ 6.83M$ 6.83M $ 6.83M Volume (24H) -- The latest RIOTON price is $ 17.092. It has a 24-hour change of +1.87%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.83M. Furthermore, RIOTON has a circulating supply of 21.68K and a total market capitalisation of $ 370.65K. View Live RIOTON Price

Trying to buy RIOTON? You can now purchase RIOTON via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods.

Riot Platforms Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Riot Platforms live price page, the current price of Riot Platforms is 17.097USD. The circulating supply of Riot Platforms(RIOTON) is 0.00 RIOTON , giving it a market capitalization of $370.65K . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.05% $ 0.783000 $ 17.228 $ 16.162

7 Days 0.14% $ 2.0650 $ 17.228 $ 14.608

30 Days 0.13% $ 1.9220 $ 17.228 $ 12.577 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Riot Platforms has shown a price movement of $0.783000 , reflecting a 0.05% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Riot Platforms was trading at a high of $17.228 and a low of $14.608 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.14% . This recent trend showcases RIOTON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Riot Platforms has experienced a 0.13% change, reflecting approximately $1.9220 to its value. This indicates that RIOTON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Riot Platforms price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full RIOTON Price History

How Does Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction Module Works? The Riot Platforms Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of RIOTON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Riot Platforms over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of RIOTON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Riot Platforms. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of RIOTON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of RIOTON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Riot Platforms.

Why is RIOTON Price Prediction Important?

RIOTON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

