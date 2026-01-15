The live Riot Platforms price today is 16.697 USD.RIOTON market cap is 367,879.6643365843 USD. Track real-time RIOTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Riot Platforms price today is 16.697 USD.RIOTON market cap is 367,879.6643365843 USD. Track real-time RIOTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!
The live Riot Platforms (RIOTON) price today is $ 16.697, with a 4.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIOTON to USD conversion rate is $ 16.697 per RIOTON.
Riot Platforms currently ranks #2533 by market capitalisation at $ 367.88K, with a circulating supply of 22.03K RIOTON. During the last 24 hours, RIOTON traded between $ 16.529 (low) and $ 17.923 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 23.76385895940359, while the all-time low was $ 12.107558717231592.
In short-term performance, RIOTON moved -0.54% in the last hour and +9.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.07M.
Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Market Information
No.2533
$ 367.88K
$ 9.07M
$ 367.88K
22.03K
22,032.6803819
ETH
The current Market Cap of Riot Platforms is $ 367.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.07M. The circulating supply of RIOTON is 22.03K, with a total supply of 22032.6803819. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 367.88K.
Riot Platforms Price History USD
24-hour price change range:
$ 16.529
24H Low
$ 17.923
24H High
$ 16.529
$ 17.923
$ 23.76385895940359
$ 12.107558717231592
-0.54%
-4.68%
+9.76%
+9.76%
Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price History USD
Track the price changes of Riot Platforms for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (USD)
Change (%)
Today
$ -0.81875
-4.68%
30 Days
$ +3.215
+23.84%
60 Days
$ +6.697
+66.97%
90 Days
$ +6.697
+66.97%
Riot Platforms Price Change Today
Today, RIOTON recorded a change of $ -0.81875 (-4.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Riot Platforms 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +3.215 (+23.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Riot Platforms 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, RIOTON saw a change of $ +6.697 (+66.97%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Riot Platforms 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +6.697 (+66.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Riot Platforms (RIOTON)?
AI-driven insights that analyse Riot Platforms latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
What factors influence Riot Platforms's prices?
Several key factors influence Riot Platforms stock prices:
1. Bitcoin price movements - As a Bitcoin mining company, RIOT's value correlates strongly with BTC prices 2. Mining difficulty and hash rate changes affecting profitability 3. Energy costs and electricity rates at mining facilities 4. Regulatory developments in cryptocurrency and mining sectors 5. Company's mining capacity expansion and operational efficiency 6. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and adoption trends 7. Quarterly earnings reports and mining production metrics 8. Competition from other mining companies 9. Macroeconomic factors like interest rates and inflation 10. ESG concerns about energy consumption in crypto mining
Why do people want to know Riot Platforms's price today?
People want to know Riot Platforms (RIOT) price today because it's a major Bitcoin mining company whose stock value closely correlates with Bitcoin's price movements. Investors track it to gauge crypto market sentiment, make trading decisions, and monitor their portfolio performance in the volatile cryptocurrency sector.
Price Prediction for Riot Platforms
Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIOTON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)
In 2040, the price of Riot Platforms could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions. Want to know what price Riot Platforms will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RIOTON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Riot Platforms Price Prediction.
How to buy & Invest Riot Platforms in India
Ready to get started with Riot Platforms? Buying RIOTON is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Riot Platforms. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Buying journey.
Step 1
Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC
First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4
Choose Your Tokens
With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5
Complete Your Purchase
Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Riot Platforms will be instantly credited to your wallet.
People Also Ask: Other Questions About Riot Platforms
How much will 1 Riot Platforms be worth in 2030?
If Riot Platforms were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2027, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future prices will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year analysis of potential Riot Platforms prices and expected ROI.
How much is Riot Platforms today?
The Riot Platforms price today is $ 16.697. Check our Price History Section to understand history for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days.
Is Riot Platforms still a good investment in India?
Riot Platforms remains an actively traded cryptocurrency with ongoing market participation and ecosystem development. However, crypto investments such as investing in RIOTON are inherently volatile and should align with your personal risk tolerance. Always perform independent research (DYOR) and consider market conditions before making financial decisions and investment.
What is the daily trading volume of Riot Platforms in India?
Riot Platforms worth -- was traded on MEXC in the last 24 hours.
What is the current price of Riot Platforms in India?
The live RIOTON price is updated in real time based on global trading activity across major exchanges, including MEXC. Market prices fluctuate continuously due to changes in liquidity, trading volume, and overall sentiment. To view the most recent Riot Platforms price in your preferred currency, visit RIOTON Price for more information.
What affects the Riot Platforms price in India?
The price of RIOTON is influenced by several key factors, including overall market sentiment, trading volume, technological developments, and user adoption trends. Broader macroeconomic conditions such as interest rate changes, liquidity cycles, and regulatory signals—also play an important role in price movement.
To stay informed about real-time market shifts and project updates, visit MEXC News, for the latest analysis and crypto insights.
How do I place a stop-loss or take-profit order for RIOTON on MEXC?
MEXC supports stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage risk automatically.
1. Go to the Spot or Futures trading section and select the RIOTON/USDT pair.
2. Choose “Stop-Limit” or “Trigger Order” from the order type menu.
3. Set your trigger price (the level that activates the order) and your execution price (the price where it will be filled).
4. Confirm your order details and submit.
Your stop-loss order will activate if Riot Platforms’s price moves against your position, while a take-profit order executes automatically when it reaches your target profit level.
Will Riot Platforms price go higher this year?
Riot Platforms price might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out Riot Platforms (RIOTON) price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:50:59 (UTC+8)
Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Important Industry Updates
Time (UTC+8)
Type
Information
01-14 12:48:38
Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46
Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07
Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54
Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58
Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15
Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.