The live Riot Platforms (RIOTON) price today is $ 16.697, with a 4.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIOTON to USD conversion rate is $ 16.697 per RIOTON.

Riot Platforms currently ranks #2533 by market capitalisation at $ 367.88K, with a circulating supply of 22.03K RIOTON. During the last 24 hours, RIOTON traded between $ 16.529 (low) and $ 17.923 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 23.76385895940359, while the all-time low was $ 12.107558717231592.

In short-term performance, RIOTON moved -0.54% in the last hour and +9.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.07M.

Rank No.2533 Market Cap $ 367.88K$ 367.88K $ 367.88K Volume (24H) $ 9.07M$ 9.07M $ 9.07M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 367.88K$ 367.88K $ 367.88K Circulation Supply 22.03K 22.03K 22.03K Total Supply 22,032.6803819 22,032.6803819 22,032.6803819 Public Blockchain ETH

