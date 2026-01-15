ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Riot Platforms price today is 16.697 USD.RIOTON market cap is 367,879.6643365843 USD. Track real-time RIOTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Riot Platforms price today is 16.697 USD.RIOTON market cap is 367,879.6643365843 USD. Track real-time RIOTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About RIOTON

RIOTON Price Info

What is RIOTON

RIOTON Official Website

RIOTON Tokenomics

RIOTON Price Forecast

RIOTON History

RIOTON Buying Guide

RIOTON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RIOTON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Riot Platforms Logo

Riot Platforms Price(RIOTON)

1 RIOTON to USD Live Price:

$16.676
$16.676$16.676
-4.68%1D
USD
Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:50:59 (UTC+8)

Riot Platforms Price Today

The live Riot Platforms (RIOTON) price today is $ 16.697, with a 4.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIOTON to USD conversion rate is $ 16.697 per RIOTON.

Riot Platforms currently ranks #2533 by market capitalisation at $ 367.88K, with a circulating supply of 22.03K RIOTON. During the last 24 hours, RIOTON traded between $ 16.529 (low) and $ 17.923 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 23.76385895940359, while the all-time low was $ 12.107558717231592.

In short-term performance, RIOTON moved -0.54% in the last hour and +9.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.07M.

Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Market Information

No.2533

$ 367.88K
$ 367.88K$ 367.88K

$ 9.07M
$ 9.07M$ 9.07M

$ 367.88K
$ 367.88K$ 367.88K

22.03K
22.03K 22.03K

22,032.6803819
22,032.6803819 22,032.6803819

ETH

The current Market Cap of Riot Platforms is $ 367.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.07M. The circulating supply of RIOTON is 22.03K, with a total supply of 22032.6803819. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 367.88K.

Riot Platforms Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 16.529
$ 16.529$ 16.529
24H Low
$ 17.923
$ 17.923$ 17.923
24H High

$ 16.529
$ 16.529$ 16.529

$ 17.923
$ 17.923$ 17.923

$ 23.76385895940359
$ 23.76385895940359$ 23.76385895940359

$ 12.107558717231592
$ 12.107558717231592$ 12.107558717231592

-0.54%

-4.68%

+9.76%

+9.76%

Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Riot Platforms for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.81875-4.68%
30 Days$ +3.215+23.84%
60 Days$ +6.697+66.97%
90 Days$ +6.697+66.97%
Riot Platforms Price Change Today

Today, RIOTON recorded a change of $ -0.81875 (-4.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Riot Platforms 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +3.215 (+23.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Riot Platforms 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RIOTON saw a change of $ +6.697 (+66.97%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Riot Platforms 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +6.697 (+66.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Riot Platforms (RIOTON)?

Check out the Riot Platforms Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Riot Platforms

AI-driven insights that analyse Riot Platforms latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Riot Platforms's prices?

Several key factors influence Riot Platforms stock prices:

1. Bitcoin price movements - As a Bitcoin mining company, RIOT's value correlates strongly with BTC prices
2. Mining difficulty and hash rate changes affecting profitability
3. Energy costs and electricity rates at mining facilities
4. Regulatory developments in cryptocurrency and mining sectors
5. Company's mining capacity expansion and operational efficiency
6. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and adoption trends
7. Quarterly earnings reports and mining production metrics
8. Competition from other mining companies
9. Macroeconomic factors like interest rates and inflation
10. ESG concerns about energy consumption in crypto mining

Why do people want to know Riot Platforms's price today?

People want to know Riot Platforms (RIOT) price today because it's a major Bitcoin mining company whose stock value closely correlates with Bitcoin's price movements. Investors track it to gauge crypto market sentiment, make trading decisions, and monitor their portfolio performance in the volatile cryptocurrency sector.

Price Prediction for Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIOTON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Riot Platforms could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Riot Platforms will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RIOTON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Riot Platforms Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Riot Platforms in India

Ready to get started with Riot Platforms? Buying RIOTON is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Riot Platforms. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Riot Platforms will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Guide

What can you do with Riot Platforms

Owning Riot Platforms allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Riot Platforms (RIOTON) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Riot Platforms (RIOTON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Riot Platforms Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Riot Platforms, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Riot Platforms Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Riot Platforms

Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:50:59 (UTC+8)

Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Riot Platforms Hot News

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

January 15, 2026
December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

January 15, 2026
MEXC 2025 Growth Exceeds 130%, Anchored by $1B+ in User Savings from Zero-Fee Trading

MEXC 2025 Growth Exceeds 130%, Anchored by $1B+ in User Savings from Zero-Fee Trading

January 15, 2026
View More

Explore More about Riot Platforms

RIOTON USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RIOTON with leverage. Explore RIOTON USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Riot Platforms (RIOTON) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Riot Platforms price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RIOTON/USDT
$16.676
$16.676$16.676
-4.70%
0.00% (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05534
$0.05534$0.05534

+453.40%

Raiinmaker

Raiinmaker

RAIIN

$0.0014600
$0.0014600$0.0014600

+362.75%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00002787
$0.00002787$0.00002787

+289.79%

MindNetwork FHE

MindNetwork FHE

FHE

$0.08003
$0.08003$0.08003

+59.45%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.72
$15.72$15.72

+57.20%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RIOTON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RIOTON
RIOTON
USD
USD

1 RIOTON = 16.697 USD