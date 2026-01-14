IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get IShares Silver Trust price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much SLVON could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy SLVON

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of IShares Silver Trust % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $80.68 $80.68 $80.68 +0.27% USD Actual Prediction IShares Silver Trust Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, IShares Silver Trust could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 80.68 in 2026. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, IShares Silver Trust could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 84.7140 in 2027. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, SLVON is projected to reach $ 88.9497 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, SLVON is projected to reach $ 93.3971 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of SLVON in 2030 is $ 98.0670, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of IShares Silver Trust could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 159.7408. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of IShares Silver Trust could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 260.2010. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 80.68 0.00%

2027 $ 84.7140 5.00%

2028 $ 88.9497 10.25%

2029 $ 93.3971 15.76%

2030 $ 98.0670 21.55%

2031 $ 102.9703 27.63%

2032 $ 108.1189 34.01%

2033 $ 113.5248 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 119.2011 47.75%

2035 $ 125.1611 55.13%

2036 $ 131.4192 62.89%

2037 $ 137.9901 71.03%

2038 $ 144.8896 79.59%

2039 $ 152.1341 88.56%

2040 $ 159.7408 97.99%

2050 $ 260.2010 222.51% Short Term IShares Silver Trust Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 80.68 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 80.6910 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 80.7573 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 81.0115 0.41% IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SLVON on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $80.68 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SLVON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $80.6910 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for SLVON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $80.7573 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SLVON is $81.0115 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current IShares Silver Trust Price Statistics Current Price $ 80.68$ 80.68 $ 80.68 Price Change (24H) +0.27% Market Cap $ 25.50M$ 25.50M $ 25.50M Circulation Supply 316.02K 316.02K 316.02K Volume (24H) $ 5.31M$ 5.31M $ 5.31M Volume (24H) -- The latest SLVON price is $ 80.68. It has a 24-hour change of +0.27%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.31M. Furthermore, SLVON has a circulating supply of 316.02K and a total market capitalisation of $ 25.50M. View Live SLVON Price

How to Buy IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Trying to buy SLVON? You can now purchase SLVON via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy IShares Silver Trust and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy SLVON Now

IShares Silver Trust Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on IShares Silver Trust live price page, the current price of IShares Silver Trust is 80.68USD. The circulating supply of IShares Silver Trust(SLVON) is 0.00 SLVON , giving it a market capitalization of $25.50M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.06% $ 4.6000 $ 80.81 $ 76.07

7 Days 0.11% $ 7.7900 $ 80.81 $ 67.08

30 Days 0.42% $ 23.9100 $ 82.93 $ 56.46 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, IShares Silver Trust has shown a price movement of $4.6000 , reflecting a 0.06% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, IShares Silver Trust was trading at a high of $80.81 and a low of $67.08 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.11% . This recent trend showcases SLVON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, IShares Silver Trust has experienced a 0.42% change, reflecting approximately $23.9100 to its value. This indicates that SLVON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete IShares Silver Trust price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full SLVON Price History

How Does IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Price Prediction Module Works? The IShares Silver Trust Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SLVON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for IShares Silver Trust over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SLVON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of IShares Silver Trust. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SLVON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SLVON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of IShares Silver Trust.

Why is SLVON Price Prediction Important?

SLVON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is SLVON worth investing now? According to your predictions, SLVON will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of SLVON next month? According to the IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) price prediction tool, the forecasted SLVON price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 SLVON cost in 2027? The current price of 1 IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) is $80.68 . Based on the prediction model above, SLVON is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of SLVON in 2028? IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per SLVON by 2028. What is the estimated price target of SLVON in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of SLVON in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. What is the SLVON price prediction for 2040? IShares Silver Trust (SLVON) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SLVON by 2040. Sign Up Now