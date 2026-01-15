iShares Silver Trust Price Today

The live iShares Silver Trust (SLVON) price today is $ 81.96, with a 1.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLVON to USD conversion rate is $ 81.96 per SLVON.

iShares Silver Trust currently ranks #673 by market capitalisation at $ 25.70M, with a circulating supply of 313.58K SLVON. During the last 24 hours, SLVON traded between $ 78.44 (low) and $ 85.25 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 85.1559526125062, while the all-time low was $ 36.22221290529855.

In short-term performance, SLVON moved +0.24% in the last hour and +19.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.34M.

iShares Silver Trust (SLVON) Market Information

Rank No.673 Market Cap $ 25.70M$ 25.70M $ 25.70M Volume (24H) $ 11.34M$ 11.34M $ 11.34M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.70M$ 25.70M $ 25.70M Circulation Supply 313.58K 313.58K 313.58K Total Supply 313,575.95884849 313,575.95884849 313,575.95884849 Public Blockchain ETH

