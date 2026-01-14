Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Superfluid price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much SUPERFLUID could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Superfluid % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.02553 $0.02553 $0.02553 -3.03% USD Actual Prediction Superfluid Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Superfluid could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.02553 in 2026. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Superfluid could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.026806 in 2027. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, SUPERFLUID is projected to reach $ 0.028146 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, SUPERFLUID is projected to reach $ 0.029554 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of SUPERFLUID in 2030 is $ 0.031031, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Superfluid could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.050547. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Superfluid could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.082336. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.02553 0.00%

2027 $ 0.026806 5.00%

2028 $ 0.028146 10.25%

2029 $ 0.029554 15.76%

2030 $ 0.031031 21.55%

2031 $ 0.032583 27.63%

2032 $ 0.034212 34.01%

2033 $ 0.035923 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.037719 47.75%

2035 $ 0.039605 55.13%

2036 $ 0.041585 62.89%

2037 $ 0.043664 71.03%

2038 $ 0.045848 79.59%

2039 $ 0.048140 88.56%

2040 $ 0.050547 97.99%

2050 $ 0.082336 222.51% Short Term Superfluid Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.02553 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.025533 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.025554 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.025634 0.41% Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SUPERFLUID on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.02553 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SUPERFLUID, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.025533 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for SUPERFLUID, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.025554 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SUPERFLUID is $0.025634 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Superfluid Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.02553$ 0.02553 $ 0.02553 Price Change (24H) -3.03% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 54.30K$ 54.30K $ 54.30K Volume (24H) -- The latest SUPERFLUID price is $ 0.02553. It has a 24-hour change of -3.03%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.30K. Furthermore, SUPERFLUID has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live SUPERFLUID Price

Superfluid Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Superfluid live price page, the current price of Superfluid is 0.02553USD. The circulating supply of Superfluid(SUPERFLUID) is 0.00 SUPERFLUID , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.03% $ -0.000949 $ 0.02712 $ 0.02506

7 Days -0.11% $ -0.00324 $ 0.0308 $ 0.02506

30 Days -0.09% $ -0.00255 $ 0.0356 $ 0.02253 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Superfluid has shown a price movement of $-0.000949 , reflecting a -0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Superfluid was trading at a high of $0.0308 and a low of $0.02506 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.11% . This recent trend showcases SUPERFLUID's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Superfluid has experienced a -0.09% change, reflecting approximately $-0.00255 to its value. This indicates that SUPERFLUID could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Superfluid price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full SUPERFLUID Price History

How Does Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Price Prediction Module Works? The Superfluid Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SUPERFLUID based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Superfluid over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SUPERFLUID, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Superfluid. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SUPERFLUID. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SUPERFLUID to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Superfluid.

Why is SUPERFLUID Price Prediction Important?

SUPERFLUID Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is SUPERFLUID worth investing now? According to your predictions, SUPERFLUID will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of SUPERFLUID next month? According to the Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) price prediction tool, the forecasted SUPERFLUID price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 SUPERFLUID cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) is $0.02553 . Based on the prediction model above, SUPERFLUID is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of SUPERFLUID in 2028? Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per SUPERFLUID by 2028. What is the estimated price target of SUPERFLUID in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of SUPERFLUID in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. What is the SUPERFLUID price prediction for 2040? Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SUPERFLUID by 2040.