Superfluid Price Today

The live Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) price today is $ 0.02505, with a 2.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUPERFLUID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02505 per SUPERFLUID.

Superfluid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SUPERFLUID. During the last 24 hours, SUPERFLUID traded between $ 0.02504 (low) and $ 0.02576 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SUPERFLUID moved -0.56% in the last hour and -10.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.48K.

Superfluid (SUPERFLUID) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.48K$ 55.48K $ 55.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.23M$ 20.23M $ 20.23M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 807,725,472 807,725,472 807,725,472 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Superfluid is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.48K. The circulating supply of SUPERFLUID is --, with a total supply of 807725472. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.23M.