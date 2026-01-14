ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get ValoraX price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much VLX could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of ValoraX % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $6.6524 $6.6524 $6.6524 +3.34% USD Actual Prediction ValoraX Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, ValoraX could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 6.6524 in 2026. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, ValoraX could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 6.9850 in 2027. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, VLX is projected to reach $ 7.3342 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, VLX is projected to reach $ 7.7009 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of VLX in 2030 is $ 8.0860, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of ValoraX could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 13.1712. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of ValoraX could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 21.4546. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 6.6524 0.00%

2027 $ 6.9850 5.00%

2028 $ 7.3342 10.25%

2029 $ 7.7009 15.76%

2030 $ 8.0860 21.55%

2031 $ 8.4903 27.63%

2032 $ 8.9148 34.01%

2033 $ 9.3605 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 9.8286 47.75%

2035 $ 10.3200 55.13%

2036 $ 10.8360 62.89%

2037 $ 11.3778 71.03%

2038 $ 11.9467 79.59%

2039 $ 12.5440 88.56%

2040 $ 13.1712 97.99%

2050 $ 21.4546 222.51% Short Term ValoraX Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 6.6524 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 6.6533 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 6.6587 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 6.6797 0.41% ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for VLX on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $6.6524 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for VLX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $6.6533 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for VLX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $6.6587 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for VLX is $6.6797 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current ValoraX Price Statistics Current Price $ 6.6524$ 6.6524 $ 6.6524 Price Change (24H) +3.34% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 295.39K$ 295.39K $ 295.39K Volume (24H) -- The latest VLX price is $ 6.6524. It has a 24-hour change of +3.34%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 295.39K. Furthermore, VLX has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --.

ValoraX Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on ValoraX live price page, the current price of ValoraX is 6.6524USD. The circulating supply of ValoraX(VLX) is 0.00 VLX , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.00% $ -0.024799 $ 7 $ 6.1231

7 Days 0.35% $ 1.7278 $ 9.8 $ 3.9803

30 Days -0.62% $ -11.3123 $ 21 $ 3.1391 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, ValoraX has shown a price movement of $-0.024799 , reflecting a -0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, ValoraX was trading at a high of $9.8 and a low of $3.9803 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.35% . This recent trend showcases VLX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, ValoraX has experienced a -0.62% change, reflecting approximately $-11.3123 to its value. This indicates that VLX could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete ValoraX price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full VLX Price History

How Does ValoraX (VLX) Price Prediction Module Works? The ValoraX Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of VLX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for ValoraX over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of VLX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of ValoraX. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of VLX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of VLX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of ValoraX.

Why is VLX Price Prediction Important?

VLX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

