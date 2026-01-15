ValoraX Price Today

The live ValoraX (VLX) price today is $ 4.8002, with a 25.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current VLX to USD conversion rate is $ 4.8002 per VLX.

ValoraX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- VLX. During the last 24 hours, VLX traded between $ 4.6978 (low) and $ 6.8474 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VLX moved -2.14% in the last hour and -2.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.30K.

ValoraX (VLX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 79.30K$ 79.30K $ 79.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.80B$ 4.80B $ 4.80B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ValoraX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.30K. The circulating supply of VLX is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.80B.