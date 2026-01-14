WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get WALMART price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much WMTON could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy WMTON

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of WALMART % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $121.06 $121.06 $121.06 +1.43% USD Actual Prediction WALMART Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, WALMART could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 121.06 in 2026. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, WALMART could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 127.1130 in 2027. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, WMTON is projected to reach $ 133.4686 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, WMTON is projected to reach $ 140.1420 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of WMTON in 2030 is $ 147.1491, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of WALMART could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 239.6905. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of WALMART could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 390.4305. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 121.06 0.00%

2027 $ 127.1130 5.00%

2028 $ 133.4686 10.25%

2029 $ 140.1420 15.76%

2030 $ 147.1491 21.55%

2031 $ 154.5066 27.63%

2032 $ 162.2319 34.01%

2033 $ 170.3435 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 178.8607 47.75%

2035 $ 187.8037 55.13%

2036 $ 197.1939 62.89%

2037 $ 207.0536 71.03%

2038 $ 217.4063 79.59%

2039 $ 228.2766 88.56%

2040 $ 239.6905 97.99%

2050 $ 390.4305 222.51% Short Term WALMART Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 121.06 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 121.0765 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 121.1760 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 121.5575 0.41% WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WMTON on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $121.06 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WMTON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $121.0765 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for WMTON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $121.1760 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WMTON is $121.5575 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current WALMART Price Statistics Current Price $ 121.06$ 121.06 $ 121.06 Price Change (24H) +1.43% Market Cap $ 2.38M$ 2.38M $ 2.38M Circulation Supply 19.70K 19.70K 19.70K Volume (24H) $ 922.61K$ 922.61K $ 922.61K Volume (24H) -- The latest WMTON price is $ 121.06. It has a 24-hour change of +1.43%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 922.61K. Furthermore, WMTON has a circulating supply of 19.70K and a total market capitalisation of $ 2.38M. View Live WMTON Price

How to Buy WALMART (WMTON) Trying to buy WMTON? You can now purchase WMTON via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy WALMART and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy WMTON Now

WALMART Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on WALMART live price page, the current price of WALMART is 121.06USD. The circulating supply of WALMART(WMTON) is 0.00 WMTON , giving it a market capitalization of $2.38M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.02% $ 2.9099 $ 121.05 $ 117.97

7 Days 0.06% $ 6.5199 $ 121.05 $ 110.32

30 Days 0.34% $ 31.0199 $ 121.05 $ 90 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, WALMART has shown a price movement of $2.9099 , reflecting a 0.02% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, WALMART was trading at a high of $121.05 and a low of $110.32 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.06% . This recent trend showcases WMTON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, WALMART has experienced a 0.34% change, reflecting approximately $31.0199 to its value. This indicates that WMTON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete WALMART price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full WMTON Price History

How Does WALMART (WMTON) Price Prediction Module Works? The WALMART Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WMTON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for WALMART over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WMTON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of WALMART. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WMTON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WMTON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of WALMART.

Why is WMTON Price Prediction Important?

WMTON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WMTON worth investing now? According to your predictions, WMTON will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WMTON next month? According to the WALMART (WMTON) price prediction tool, the forecasted WMTON price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WMTON cost in 2027? The current price of 1 WALMART (WMTON) is $121.06 . Based on the prediction model above, WMTON is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of WMTON in 2028? WALMART (WMTON) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per WMTON by 2028. What is the estimated price target of WMTON in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, WALMART (WMTON) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of WMTON in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, WALMART (WMTON) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. What is the WMTON price prediction for 2040? WALMART (WMTON) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WMTON by 2040. Sign Up Now