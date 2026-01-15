WALMART Price Today

The live WALMART (WMTON) price today is $ 120.69, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMTON to USD conversion rate is $ 120.69 per WMTON.

WALMART currently ranks #1690 by market capitalisation at $ 2.38M, with a circulating supply of 19.71K WMTON. During the last 24 hours, WMTON traded between $ 119.41 (low) and $ 120.96 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 121.65154248283895, while the all-time low was $ 97.43782298567719.

In short-term performance, WMTON moved -0.01% in the last hour and +7.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 951.14K.

WALMART (WMTON) Market Information

Rank No.1690 Market Cap $ 2.38M$ 2.38M $ 2.38M Volume (24H) $ 951.14K$ 951.14K $ 951.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.38M$ 2.38M $ 2.38M Circulation Supply 19.71K 19.71K 19.71K Total Supply 19,705.0084381 19,705.0084381 19,705.0084381 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of WALMART is $ 2.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 951.14K. The circulating supply of WMTON is 19.71K, with a total supply of 19705.0084381. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.38M.