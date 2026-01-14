XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction (USD)

Get XPASS Token price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much XPASS could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of XPASS Token % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.02065 $0.02065 $0.02065 -0.72% USD Actual Prediction XPASS Token Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, XPASS Token could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.02065 in 2026. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, XPASS Token could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.021682 in 2027. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, XPASS is projected to reach $ 0.022766 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, XPASS is projected to reach $ 0.023904 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of XPASS in 2030 is $ 0.025100, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of XPASS Token could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.040885. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of XPASS Token could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.066598. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.02065 0.00%

2027 $ 0.021682 5.00%

2028 $ 0.022766 10.25%

2029 $ 0.023904 15.76%

2030 $ 0.025100 21.55%

2031 $ 0.026355 27.63%

2032 $ 0.027672 34.01%

2033 $ 0.029056 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.030509 47.75%

2035 $ 0.032034 55.13%

2036 $ 0.033636 62.89%

2037 $ 0.035318 71.03%

2038 $ 0.037084 79.59%

2039 $ 0.038938 88.56%

2040 $ 0.040885 97.99%

2050 $ 0.066598 222.51% Short Term XPASS Token Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.02065 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.020652 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.020669 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.020734 0.41% XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for XPASS on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.02065 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for XPASS, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.020652 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for XPASS, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.020669 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for XPASS is $0.020734 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current XPASS Token Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.02065$ 0.02065 $ 0.02065 Price Change (24H) -0.72% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 142.04K$ 142.04K $ 142.04K Volume (24H) -- The latest XPASS price is $ 0.02065. It has a 24-hour change of -0.72%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.04K. Furthermore, XPASS has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live XPASS Price

XPASS Token Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on XPASS Token live price page, the current price of XPASS Token is 0.02068USD. The circulating supply of XPASS Token(XPASS) is 0.00 XPASS , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.01% $ -0.000379 $ 0.02156 $ 0.01996

7 Days -0.10% $ -0.002460 $ 0.02354 $ 0.01996

30 Days 0.04% $ 0.000769 $ 0.08038 $ 0.01996 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, XPASS Token has shown a price movement of $-0.000379 , reflecting a -0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, XPASS Token was trading at a high of $0.02354 and a low of $0.01996 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.10% . This recent trend showcases XPASS's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, XPASS Token has experienced a 0.04% change, reflecting approximately $0.000769 to its value. This indicates that XPASS could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete XPASS Token price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full XPASS Price History

How Does XPASS Token (XPASS) Price Prediction Module Works? The XPASS Token Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of XPASS based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for XPASS Token over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of XPASS, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of XPASS Token. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of XPASS. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of XPASS to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of XPASS Token.

Why is XPASS Price Prediction Important?

XPASS Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

