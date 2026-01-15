XPASS Token Price Today

The live XPASS Token (XPASS) price today is $ 0.02085, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current XPASS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02085 per XPASS.

XPASS Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XPASS. During the last 24 hours, XPASS traded between $ 0.02077 (low) and $ 0.02098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XPASS moved +0.28% in the last hour and -6.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 137.63K.

XPASS Token (XPASS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 137.63K$ 137.63K $ 137.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.85M$ 20.85M $ 20.85M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

