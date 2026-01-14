Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Beamable Network Token price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much BMB could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy BMB

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Beamable Network Token % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Beamable Network Token Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Beamable Network Token could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.009185 in 2026. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Beamable Network Token could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.009644 in 2027. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, BMB is projected to reach $ 0.010126 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, BMB is projected to reach $ 0.010632 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of BMB in 2030 is $ 0.011164, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Beamable Network Token could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.018185. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Beamable Network Token could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.029622. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.009185 0.00%

2027 $ 0.009644 5.00%

2028 $ 0.010126 10.25%

2029 $ 0.010632 15.76%

2030 $ 0.011164 21.55%

2031 $ 0.011722 27.63%

2032 $ 0.012308 34.01%

2033 $ 0.012924 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.013570 47.75%

2035 $ 0.014249 55.13%

2036 $ 0.014961 62.89%

2037 $ 0.015709 71.03%

2038 $ 0.016495 79.59%

2039 $ 0.017319 88.56%

2040 $ 0.018185 97.99%

2050 $ 0.029622 222.51% Short Term Beamable Network Token Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.009185 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.009186 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.009193 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.009222 0.41% Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for BMB on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.009185 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for BMB, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.009186 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for BMB, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.009193 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for BMB is $0.009222 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Beamable Network Token Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 1.75M$ 1.75M $ 1.75M Circulation Supply 190.61M 190.61M 190.61M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest BMB price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, BMB has a circulating supply of 190.61M and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.75M. View Live BMB Price

Beamable Network Token Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Beamable Network Token live price page, the current price of Beamable Network Token is 0.009185USD. The circulating supply of Beamable Network Token(BMB) is 190.61M BMB , giving it a market capitalization of $1,749,394 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.45% $ 0 $ 0.009211 $ 0.009122

7 Days 1.14% $ 0.000104 $ 0.009209 $ 0.008970

30 Days 2.52% $ 0.000231 $ 0.009209 $ 0.008970 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Beamable Network Token has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.45% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Beamable Network Token was trading at a high of $0.009209 and a low of $0.008970 . It had witnessed a price change of 1.14% . This recent trend showcases BMB's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Beamable Network Token has experienced a 2.52% change, reflecting approximately $0.000231 to its value. This indicates that BMB could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction Module Works? The Beamable Network Token Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of BMB based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Beamable Network Token over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of BMB, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Beamable Network Token. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of BMB. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of BMB to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Beamable Network Token.

Why is BMB Price Prediction Important?

BMB Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is BMB worth investing now? According to your predictions, BMB will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of BMB next month? According to the Beamable Network Token (BMB) price prediction tool, the forecasted BMB price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 BMB cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Beamable Network Token (BMB) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, BMB is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of BMB in 2028? Beamable Network Token (BMB) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per BMB by 2028. What is the estimated price target of BMB in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Beamable Network Token (BMB) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of BMB in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Beamable Network Token (BMB) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 BMB cost in 2030? The price of 1 Beamable Network Token (BMB) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, BMB will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the BMB price prediction for 2040? Beamable Network Token (BMB) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 BMB by 2040. Sign Up Now