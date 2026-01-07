Beamable Network Token (BMB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beamable Network Token (BMB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beamable Network Token (BMB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beamable Network Token (BMB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.73M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 190.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.07M All-Time High: $ 0.075889 All-Time Low: $ 0.00834905 Current Price: $ 0.00907229

Beamable Network Token (BMB) Information Beamable Network is a decentralized compute infrastructure designed to power real games and digital experiences. Built by the team behind Beamable Inc.—a backend platform already serving over 95 live games—the network transforms compute into an open, tokenized marketplace. By combining distributed node operators, verifiable workloads, and blockchain incentives, Beamable Network provides scalable, cost-efficient infrastructure for any compute applications without dependence on centralized cloud providers. Official Website: https://beamable.network Whitepaper: https://docs.beamable.network/project-documentation/readme

Beamable Network Token (BMB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beamable Network Token (BMB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BMB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BMB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BMB Price Prediction Want to know where BMB might be heading? Our BMB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

