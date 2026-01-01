ExchangeDEX+
The live Beamable Network Token price today is 0.00917326 USD.BMB market cap is 1,748,497 USD.

$0.00917326
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:34:35 (UTC+8)

Beamable Network Token Price Today

The live Beamable Network Token (BMB) price today is $ 0.00917326, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current BMB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00917326 per BMB.

Beamable Network Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,748,497, with a circulating supply of 190.61M BMB. During the last 24 hours, BMB traded between $ 0.00915377 (low) and $ 0.00917601 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.075889, while the all-time low was $ 0.00834905.

In short-term performance, BMB moved +0.12% in the last hour and +1.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Beamable Network Token (BMB) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Beamable Network Token is $ 1.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BMB is 190.61M, with a total supply of 999999393.7381465. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.17M.

Beamable Network Token Price History USD

Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Beamable Network Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Beamable Network Token to USD was $ +0.0001285797.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Beamable Network Token to USD was $ -0.0022090301.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Beamable Network Token to USD was $ 0.

Today$ 0+0.08%
30 Days$ +0.0001285797+1.40%
60 Days$ -0.0022090301-24.08%
90 Days$ 0--

Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BMB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Beamable Network Token (BMB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Beamable Network Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Beamable Network Token (BMB)

Beamable Network is a decentralized compute infrastructure designed to power real games and digital experiences. Built by the team behind Beamable Inc.—a backend platform already serving over 95 live games—the network transforms compute into an open, tokenized marketplace. By combining distributed node operators, verifiable workloads, and blockchain incentives, Beamable Network provides scalable, cost-efficient infrastructure for any compute applications without dependence on centralized cloud providers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

What is the live price of Beamable Network Token?

Beamable Network Token is trading at ₹0.828313671438643510000, showing a price movement of 0.08% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is BMB today?

The price volatility of BMB within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Beamable Network Token?

The token fluctuated between ₹0.826553791804103645000 (low) and ₹0.828561986933511885000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has BMB generated?

In the last 24 hours, BMB accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹6.8525143963876765000, and the all-time low is ₹0.753890357247565925000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Beamable Network Token?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does BMB compare to other Solana Ecosystem,DePIN tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,DePIN category, BMB shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

