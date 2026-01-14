Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Hastra Wrapped YLDS price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much WYLDS could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Hastra Wrapped YLDS % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Hastra Wrapped YLDS could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.999641 in 2026. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Hastra Wrapped YLDS could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 1.0496 in 2027. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, WYLDS is projected to reach $ 1.1021 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, WYLDS is projected to reach $ 1.1572 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of WYLDS in 2030 is $ 1.2150, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Hastra Wrapped YLDS could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.9792. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Hastra Wrapped YLDS could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.2239. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.999641 0.00%

2027 $ 1.0496 5.00%

2028 $ 1.1021 10.25%

2029 $ 1.1572 15.76%

2030 $ 1.2150 21.55%

2031 $ 1.2758 27.63%

2032 $ 1.3396 34.01%

2033 $ 1.4065 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 1.4769 47.75%

2035 $ 1.5507 55.13%

2036 $ 1.6283 62.89%

2037 $ 1.7097 71.03%

2038 $ 1.7952 79.59%

2039 $ 1.8849 88.56%

2040 $ 1.9792 97.99%

2050 $ 3.2239 222.51% Short Term Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.999641 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.999777 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 1.0005 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 1.0037 0.41% Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WYLDS on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.999641 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WYLDS, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.999777 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for WYLDS, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.0005 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WYLDS is $1.0037 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 193.70M$ 193.70M $ 193.70M Circulation Supply 193.77M 193.77M 193.77M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest WYLDS price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, WYLDS has a circulating supply of 193.77M and a total market capitalisation of $ 193.70M. View Live WYLDS Price

Hastra Wrapped YLDS Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Hastra Wrapped YLDS live price page, the current price of Hastra Wrapped YLDS is 0.999641USD. The circulating supply of Hastra Wrapped YLDS(WYLDS) is 193.77M WYLDS , giving it a market capitalization of $193,697,967 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.999948 $ 0.999525

7 Days 0.01% $ 0.000129 $ 1.0021 $ 0.999402

30 Days -0.02% $ -0.000256 $ 1.0021 $ 0.999402 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Hastra Wrapped YLDS has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Hastra Wrapped YLDS was trading at a high of $1.0021 and a low of $0.999402 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.01% . This recent trend showcases WYLDS's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Hastra Wrapped YLDS has experienced a -0.02% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000256 to its value. This indicates that WYLDS could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction Module Works? The Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WYLDS based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Hastra Wrapped YLDS over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WYLDS, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Hastra Wrapped YLDS. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WYLDS. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WYLDS to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Hastra Wrapped YLDS.

Why is WYLDS Price Prediction Important?

WYLDS Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WYLDS worth investing now? According to your predictions, WYLDS will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WYLDS next month? According to the Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) price prediction tool, the forecasted WYLDS price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WYLDS cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, WYLDS is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of WYLDS in 2028? Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per WYLDS by 2028. What is the estimated price target of WYLDS in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of WYLDS in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 WYLDS cost in 2030? The price of 1 Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WYLDS will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the WYLDS price prediction for 2040? Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WYLDS by 2040.