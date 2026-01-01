Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Today

The live Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) price today is $ 0.999902, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WYLDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999902 per WYLDS.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 207,269,026, with a circulating supply of 207.29M WYLDS. During the last 24 hours, WYLDS traded between $ 0.99959 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.003, while the all-time low was $ 0.991254.

In short-term performance, WYLDS moved +0.02% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 207.27M$ 207.27M $ 207.27M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 207.27M$ 207.27M $ 207.27M Circulation Supply 207.29M 207.29M 207.29M Total Supply 207,289,381.14516 207,289,381.14516 207,289,381.14516

The current Market Cap of Hastra Wrapped YLDS is $ 207.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WYLDS is 207.29M, with a total supply of 207289381.14516. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 207.27M.