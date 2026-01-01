ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Hastra Wrapped YLDS price today is 0.999902 USD.WYLDS market cap is 207,269,026 USD. Track real-time WYLDS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Hastra Wrapped YLDS price today is 0.999902 USD.WYLDS market cap is 207,269,026 USD. Track real-time WYLDS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About WYLDS

WYLDS Price Info

What is WYLDS

WYLDS Official Website

WYLDS Tokenomics

WYLDS Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Hastra Wrapped YLDS Logo

Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price (WYLDS)

Unlisted

1 WYLDS to USD Live Price:

$0.999896
$0.999896$0.999896
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:25:41 (UTC+8)

Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Today

The live Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) price today is $ 0.999902, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WYLDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999902 per WYLDS.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 207,269,026, with a circulating supply of 207.29M WYLDS. During the last 24 hours, WYLDS traded between $ 0.99959 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.003, while the all-time low was $ 0.991254.

In short-term performance, WYLDS moved +0.02% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Market Information

$ 207.27M
$ 207.27M$ 207.27M

--
----

$ 207.27M
$ 207.27M$ 207.27M

207.29M
207.29M 207.29M

207,289,381.14516
207,289,381.14516 207,289,381.14516

The current Market Cap of Hastra Wrapped YLDS is $ 207.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WYLDS is 207.29M, with a total supply of 207289381.14516. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 207.27M.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.99959
$ 0.99959$ 0.99959
24H Low
$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0
24H High

$ 0.99959
$ 0.99959$ 0.99959

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

$ 1.003
$ 1.003$ 1.003

$ 0.991254
$ 0.991254$ 0.991254

+0.02%

+0.03%

+0.03%

+0.03%

Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Hastra Wrapped YLDS to USD was $ +0.00029376.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hastra Wrapped YLDS to USD was $ +0.0001293873.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hastra Wrapped YLDS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hastra Wrapped YLDS to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00029376+0.03%
30 Days$ +0.0001293873+0.01%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Hastra Wrapped YLDS

Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WYLDS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hastra Wrapped YLDS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hastra Wrapped YLDS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WYLDS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Prediction.

What is Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS)

Hastra is a decentralized protocol on Solana that bridges institutional-grade real-world assets (RWAs) with DeFi. The protocol tokenizes access to Figure's loan portfolio—a publicly-traded, SEC-regulated financial services company with over $17 billion in loan originations—enabling users to earn sustainable yields backed by real consumer lending operations. The Hastra ecosystem features two primary yield-bearing tokens: wYLDS, a wrapped version of Figure's SEC-registered stablecoin backed by treasury securities, and PRIME, a liquid staking token that earns yield from Figure's Democratized Prime HELOC lending pools. Both tokens are fully composable across Solana DeFi protocols like Kamino, Raydium, and Jupiter. Unlike traditional DeFi yield that relies on token emissions or speculative trading, Hastra delivers real yields from audited, real-world lending operations with transparent underlying collateral and regulatory compliance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Resource

Official Website

About Hastra Wrapped YLDS

What is Hastra Wrapped YLDS's current price?

Hastra Wrapped YLDS trades at ₹90.2957889548966690000, reflecting a price movement of 0.02% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WYLDS?

With a market cap of ₹18717354529.3268645470000, WYLDS is ranked #283 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Hastra Wrapped YLDS generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WYLDS?

There are 207289381.14516 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Hastra Wrapped YLDS fluctuated between ₹90.267613907588105000 and ₹90.30463880950000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Hastra Wrapped YLDS compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹90.5755527259285000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WYLDS?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Wrapped-Tokens,Solana Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WYLDS behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hastra Wrapped YLDS

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:25:41 (UTC+8)

Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Hastra Wrapped YLDS

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05343
$0.05343$0.05343

+434.30%

BLEXA

BLEXA

BLE

$0.0000000008182
$0.0000000008182$0.0000000008182

+155.68%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000950
$0.00000000950$0.00000000950

+119.90%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.75
$15.75$15.75

+57.50%

IREN

IREN

IRENON

$52.44
$52.44$52.44

+49.82%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.