Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Hydrex price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much HYDX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy HYDX

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Hydrex % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Hydrex Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Hydrex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.353777 in 2025. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Hydrex could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.371465 in 2026. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of HYDX is $ 0.390039 with a 10.25% growth rate. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of HYDX is $ 0.409541 with a 15.76% growth rate. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HYDX in 2029 is $ 0.430018 along with 21.55% growth rate. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HYDX in 2030 is $ 0.451519 along with 27.63% growth rate. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Hydrex could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.735476. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Hydrex could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.1980. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.353777 0.00%

2026 $ 0.371465 5.00%

2027 $ 0.390039 10.25%

2028 $ 0.409541 15.76%

2029 $ 0.430018 21.55%

2030 $ 0.451519 27.63%

2031 $ 0.474095 34.01%

2032 $ 0.497799 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.522689 47.75%

2034 $ 0.548824 55.13%

2035 $ 0.576265 62.89%

2036 $ 0.605078 71.03%

2037 $ 0.635332 79.59%

2038 $ 0.667099 88.56%

2039 $ 0.700454 97.99%

2040 $ 0.735476 107.89% Show More Short Term Hydrex Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 17, 2025(Today) $ 0.353777 0.00%

September 18, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.353825 0.01%

September 24, 2025(This Week) $ 0.354116 0.10%

October 17, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.355230 0.41% Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for HYDX on September 17, 2025(Today) , is $0.353777 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 18, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for HYDX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.353825 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction This Week By September 24, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for HYDX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.354116 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for HYDX is $0.355230 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Hydrex Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 9.62M$ 9.62M $ 9.62M Circulation Supply 27.19M 27.19M 27.19M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest HYDX price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, HYDX has a circulating supply of 27.19M and a total market capitalisation of $ 9.62M. View Live HYDX Price

Hydrex Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Hydrex live price page, the current price of Hydrex is 0.353777USD. The circulating supply of Hydrex(HYDX) is 27.19M HYDX , giving it a market capitalization of $9,622,023 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 61.10% $ 0.134173 $ 0.421208 $ 0.210483

7 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.416878 $ 0.145731

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.416878 $ 0.145731 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Hydrex has shown a price movement of $0.134173 , reflecting a 61.10% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Hydrex was trading at a high of $0.416878 and a low of $0.145731 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.00% . This recent trend showcases HYDX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Hydrex has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that HYDX could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Hydrex (HYDX) Price Prediction Module Works? The Hydrex Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of HYDX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Hydrex over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of HYDX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Hydrex. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of HYDX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of HYDX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Hydrex.

Why is HYDX Price Prediction Important?

HYDX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is HYDX worth investing now? According to your predictions, HYDX will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of HYDX next month? According to the Hydrex (HYDX) price prediction tool, the forecasted HYDX price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 HYDX cost in 2026? The price of 1 Hydrex (HYDX) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, HYDX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of HYDX in 2027? Hydrex (HYDX) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 HYDX by 2027. What is the estimated price target of HYDX in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Hydrex (HYDX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of HYDX in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Hydrex (HYDX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 HYDX cost in 2030? The price of 1 Hydrex (HYDX) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, HYDX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the HYDX price prediction for 2040? Hydrex (HYDX) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 HYDX by 2040. Sign Up Now