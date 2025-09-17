What is Hydrex (HYDX)

Hydrex is the MetaDEX & Liquidity Infrastructure purpose-built for Base. By combining automated strategies, liquid-backed tokenomics, and Base's powerful distribution channels, Hydrex removes the barriers to yield. It's designed as a coordination system where weekly community governance directs HYDX emissions & protocol revenue. Value flows to where liquidity and volume are most productive, based on protocol alignment.

Hydrex (HYDX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Hydrex (HYDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hydrex (HYDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hydrex (HYDX) How much is Hydrex (HYDX) worth today? The live HYDX price in USD is 0.353491 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HYDX to USD price? $ 0.353491 . Check out The current price of HYDX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Hydrex? The market cap for HYDX is $ 9.61M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HYDX? The circulating supply of HYDX is 27.19M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HYDX? HYDX achieved an ATH price of 0.421208 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HYDX? HYDX saw an ATL price of 0.127003 USD . What is the trading volume of HYDX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HYDX is -- USD . Will HYDX go higher this year? HYDX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HYDX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

