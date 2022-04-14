Hydrex (HYDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hydrex (HYDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hydrex (HYDX) Information Hydrex is the MetaDEX & Liquidity Infrastructure purpose-built for Base. By combining automated strategies, liquid-backed tokenomics, and Base's powerful distribution channels, Hydrex removes the barriers to yield. It's designed as a coordination system where weekly community governance directs HYDX emissions & protocol revenue. Value flows to where liquidity and volume are most productive, based on protocol alignment. Official Website: https://www.hydrex.fi/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hydrex.fi/ Buy HYDX Now!

Hydrex (HYDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hydrex (HYDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.62M $ 9.62M $ 9.62M Total Supply: $ 82.59M $ 82.59M $ 82.59M Circulating Supply: $ 27.19M $ 27.19M $ 27.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.23M $ 29.23M $ 29.23M All-Time High: $ 0.421208 $ 0.421208 $ 0.421208 All-Time Low: $ 0.127003 $ 0.127003 $ 0.127003 Current Price: $ 0.353655 $ 0.353655 $ 0.353655 Learn more about Hydrex (HYDX) price

Hydrex (HYDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hydrex (HYDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HYDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HYDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HYDX's tokenomics, explore HYDX token's live price!

HYDX Price Prediction Want to know where HYDX might be heading? Our HYDX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HYDX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!