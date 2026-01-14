Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Kintsu Staked Monad price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much SMON could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Kintsu Staked Monad % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Kintsu Staked Monad Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Kintsu Staked Monad could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.025282 in 2026. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Kintsu Staked Monad could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.026546 in 2027. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, SMON is projected to reach $ 0.027873 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, SMON is projected to reach $ 0.029267 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of SMON in 2030 is $ 0.030730, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Kintsu Staked Monad could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.050056. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Kintsu Staked Monad could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.081537. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.025282 0.00%

2027 $ 0.026546 5.00%

2028 $ 0.027873 10.25%

2029 $ 0.029267 15.76%

2030 $ 0.030730 21.55%

2031 $ 0.032267 27.63%

2032 $ 0.033880 34.01%

2033 $ 0.035574 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.037353 47.75%

2035 $ 0.039220 55.13%

2036 $ 0.041181 62.89%

2037 $ 0.043240 71.03%

2038 $ 0.045402 79.59%

2039 $ 0.047673 88.56%

2040 $ 0.050056 97.99%

2050 $ 0.081537 222.51% Short Term Kintsu Staked Monad Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.025282 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.025285 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.025306 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.025385 0.41% Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SMON on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.025282 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SMON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.025285 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for SMON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.025306 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SMON is $0.025385 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Kintsu Staked Monad Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 4.95M$ 4.95M $ 4.95M Circulation Supply 195.92M 195.92M 195.92M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest SMON price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, SMON has a circulating supply of 195.92M and a total market capitalisation of $ 4.95M. View Live SMON Price

Kintsu Staked Monad Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Kintsu Staked Monad live price page, the current price of Kintsu Staked Monad is 0.025282USD. The circulating supply of Kintsu Staked Monad(SMON) is 195.92M SMON , giving it a market capitalization of $4,954,545 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 10.99% $ 0.002502 $ 0.025502 $ 0.022779

7 Days -18.42% $ -0.004658 $ 0.029536 $ 0.021812

30 Days 22.66% $ 0.005729 $ 0.029536 $ 0.021812 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Kintsu Staked Monad has shown a price movement of $0.002502 , reflecting a 10.99% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Kintsu Staked Monad was trading at a high of $0.029536 and a low of $0.021812 . It had witnessed a price change of -18.42% . This recent trend showcases SMON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Kintsu Staked Monad has experienced a 22.66% change, reflecting approximately $0.005729 to its value. This indicates that SMON could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction Module Works? The Kintsu Staked Monad Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SMON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Kintsu Staked Monad over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SMON, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Kintsu Staked Monad. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SMON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SMON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Kintsu Staked Monad.

Why is SMON Price Prediction Important?

SMON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

