ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Kintsu Staked Monad price today is 0.02295672 USD.SMON market cap is 4,246,498 USD. Track real-time SMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Kintsu Staked Monad price today is 0.02295672 USD.SMON market cap is 4,246,498 USD. Track real-time SMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About SMON

SMON Price Info

What is SMON

SMON Whitepaper

SMON Official Website

SMON Tokenomics

SMON Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Kintsu Staked Monad Logo

Kintsu Staked Monad Price (SMON)

Unlisted

1 SMON to USD Live Price:

$0.02294585
$0.02294585$0.02294585
-8.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:26:42 (UTC+8)

Kintsu Staked Monad Price Today

The live Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) price today is $ 0.02295672, with a 8.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02295672 per SMON.

Kintsu Staked Monad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,246,498, with a circulating supply of 185.25M SMON. During the last 24 hours, SMON traded between $ 0.02271388 (low) and $ 0.0250223 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04800224, while the all-time low was $ 0.01680066.

In short-term performance, SMON moved -2.19% in the last hour and -19.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Market Information

$ 4.25M
$ 4.25M$ 4.25M

--
----

$ 4.25M
$ 4.25M$ 4.25M

185.25M
185.25M 185.25M

185,456,335.261699
185,456,335.261699 185,456,335.261699

The current Market Cap of Kintsu Staked Monad is $ 4.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMON is 185.25M, with a total supply of 185456335.261699. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.25M.

Kintsu Staked Monad Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02271388
$ 0.02271388$ 0.02271388
24H Low
$ 0.0250223
$ 0.0250223$ 0.0250223
24H High

$ 0.02271388
$ 0.02271388$ 0.02271388

$ 0.0250223
$ 0.0250223$ 0.0250223

$ 0.04800224
$ 0.04800224$ 0.04800224

$ 0.01680066
$ 0.01680066$ 0.01680066

-2.19%

-8.25%

-19.19%

-19.19%

Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Kintsu Staked Monad to USD was $ -0.00206557776608271.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kintsu Staked Monad to USD was $ +0.0030610788.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kintsu Staked Monad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kintsu Staked Monad to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00206557776608271-8.25%
30 Days$ +0.0030610788+13.33%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Kintsu Staked Monad

Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SMON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kintsu Staked Monad could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kintsu Staked Monad will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SMON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kintsu Staked Monad Price Prediction.

What is Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON)

Kintsu is a composable liquid staking protocol designed for the Monad blockchain. It enables users to stake MON while retaining full liquidity through its liquid staking asset, sMON. The protocol allows users to earn staking rewards without locking capital, enabling participation in DeFi applications while still contributing to the network’s security. Kintsu introduces an on-chain validator delegation marketplace in which validators compete for stake through measurable performance criteria such as uptime, MEV-sharing, and commission rates. This approach aims to improve decentralization, increase protocol yield, and align economic incentives across stakers, validators, and the broader Monad ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Kintsu Staked Monad

What is the live price of Kintsu Staked Monad?

Kintsu Staked Monad is trading at ₹2.0730478099214718648000, showing a price movement of -8.25% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SMON today?

The price volatility of SMON within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Kintsu Staked Monad?

The token fluctuated between ₹2.0511187656084632892000 (low) and ₹2.259574722094360407000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SMON generated?

In the last 24 hours, SMON accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹4.3347193546519221216000, and the all-time low is ₹1.5171405766257233394000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Kintsu Staked Monad?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SMON compare to other Liquid Staking Tokens,Monad Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Liquid Staking Tokens,Monad Ecosystem category, SMON shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kintsu Staked Monad

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:26:42 (UTC+8)

Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Kintsu Staked Monad

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05246
$0.05246$0.05246

+424.60%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001622
$0.00000000001622$0.00000000001622

+390.03%

BLEXA

BLEXA

BLE

$0.0000000008182
$0.0000000008182$0.0000000008182

+155.68%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000980
$0.00000000980$0.00000000980

+126.85%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.74
$15.74$15.74

+57.40%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.