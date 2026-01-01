Kintsu Staked Monad Price Today

The live Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) price today is $ 0.02295672, with a 8.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02295672 per SMON.

Kintsu Staked Monad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,246,498, with a circulating supply of 185.25M SMON. During the last 24 hours, SMON traded between $ 0.02271388 (low) and $ 0.0250223 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04800224, while the all-time low was $ 0.01680066.

In short-term performance, SMON moved -2.19% in the last hour and -19.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kintsu Staked Monad (SMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.25M$ 4.25M $ 4.25M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.25M$ 4.25M $ 4.25M Circulation Supply 185.25M 185.25M 185.25M Total Supply 185,456,335.261699 185,456,335.261699 185,456,335.261699

