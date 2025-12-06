Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Morpheus AI price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MOR will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Morpheus AI % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Morpheus AI Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Morpheus AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.66 in 2025. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Morpheus AI could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.7429 in 2026. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MOR is $ 1.8301 with a 10.25% growth rate. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MOR is $ 1.9216 with a 15.76% growth rate. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MOR in 2029 is $ 2.0177 along with 21.55% growth rate. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MOR in 2030 is $ 2.1186 along with 27.63% growth rate. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Morpheus AI could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.4510. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Morpheus AI could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 5.6213. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 1.66 0.00%

2026 $ 1.7429 5.00%

2027 $ 1.8301 10.25%

2028 $ 1.9216 15.76%

2029 $ 2.0177 21.55%

2030 $ 2.1186 27.63%

2031 $ 2.2245 34.01%

2032 $ 2.3357 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 2.4525 47.75%

2034 $ 2.5752 55.13%

2035 $ 2.7039 62.89%

2036 $ 2.8391 71.03%

2037 $ 2.9811 79.59%

2038 $ 3.1301 88.56%

2039 $ 3.2866 97.99%

2040 $ 3.4510 107.89% Show More Short Term Morpheus AI Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 1.66 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 1.6602 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 1.6615 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 1.6668 0.41% Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MOR on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $1.66 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MOR, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1.6602 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MOR, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.6615 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MOR is $1.6668 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Morpheus AI Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 9.68M$ 9.68M $ 9.68M Circulation Supply 5.82M 5.82M 5.82M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest MOR price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, MOR has a circulating supply of 5.82M and a total market capitalisation of $ 9.68M. View Live MOR Price

Morpheus AI Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Morpheus AI live price page, the current price of Morpheus AI is 1.66USD. The circulating supply of Morpheus AI(MOR) is 5.82M MOR , giving it a market capitalization of $9,677,605 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.87% $ 0.014380 $ 1.68 $ 1.6

7 Days 10.73% $ 0.178099 $ 2.3627 $ 1.4019

30 Days -30.43% $ -0.505209 $ 2.3627 $ 1.4019 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Morpheus AI has shown a price movement of $0.014380 , reflecting a 0.87% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Morpheus AI was trading at a high of $2.3627 and a low of $1.4019 . It had witnessed a price change of 10.73% . This recent trend showcases MOR's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Morpheus AI has experienced a -30.43% change, reflecting approximately $-0.505209 to its value. This indicates that MOR could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction Module Works? The Morpheus AI Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MOR based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Morpheus AI over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MOR, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Morpheus AI. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MOR. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MOR to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Morpheus AI.

Why is MOR Price Prediction Important?

MOR Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is MOR worth investing now? According to your predictions, MOR will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of MOR next month? According to the Morpheus AI (MOR) price prediction tool, the forecasted MOR price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 MOR cost in 2026? The price of 1 Morpheus AI (MOR) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, MOR will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of MOR in 2027? Morpheus AI (MOR) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MOR by 2027. What is the estimated price target of MOR in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Morpheus AI (MOR) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of MOR in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Morpheus AI (MOR) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 MOR cost in 2030? The price of 1 Morpheus AI (MOR) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, MOR will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the MOR price prediction for 2040? Morpheus AI (MOR) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MOR by 2040.