The live Morpheus AI price today is 1.26 USD. MOR market cap is 7,743,521 USD. Track real-time MOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Morpheus AI Price (MOR)

1 MOR to USD Live Price:

$1.26
$1.26
+1.70%1D
Morpheus AI (MOR) Live Price Chart
Morpheus AI Price Today

The live Morpheus AI (MOR) price today is $ 1.26, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOR to USD conversion rate is $ 1.26 per MOR.

Morpheus AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,743,521, with a circulating supply of 6.17M MOR. During the last 24 hours, MOR traded between $ 1.21 (low) and $ 1.26 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 138.99, while the all-time low was $ 1.2.

In short-term performance, MOR moved +0.06% in the last hour and -26.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Morpheus AI (MOR) Market Information

$ 7.74M

--

$ 11.01M

6.17M

8,769,780.870142743

The current Market Cap of Morpheus AI is $ 7.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOR is 6.17M, with a total supply of 8769780.870142743. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.01M.

Morpheus AI Price History USD

$ 1.21
$ 1.26
$ 1.21

$ 1.26

$ 138.99

$ 1.2

Morpheus AI (MOR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Morpheus AI to USD was $ +0.02215997.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Morpheus AI to USD was $ -0.1329427260.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Morpheus AI to USD was $ -0.7032313260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Morpheus AI to USD was $ -2.4920651215477923.

Today$ +0.02215997+1.79%
30 Days$ -0.1329427260-10.55%
60 Days$ -0.7032313260-55.81%
90 Days$ -2.4920651215477923-66.41%

Price Prediction for Morpheus AI

Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MOR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Morpheus AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Morpheus AI will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for MOR price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Morpheus AI Price Prediction.

What is Morpheus AI (MOR)

Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. Providing users open-source Smart Agents to connect to their wallets, Dapps, & smart contracts promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone.

The user’s Web3 wallet for key management & to sign recommended transactions when interacting with the Smart Agent. A Large Language Model trained on Web3 data including Blockchains, Wallets, Dapps, DAOs, & Smart Contracts. The SmartContractRank algorithm to score & recommend the best Smart Contracts to the user. Longterm memory of user data & connected applications stored locally or via decentralized cloud to provide a broader context to Smart Agent actions.

Finally, the average user can talk with their Smart Agent in normal language and have it understand the question and take an action based on their intent/approval. This moment is similar to how Google's search engine opened the early internet up to the general public through their easy to use web interface in the late 1990s.

To make Smart Agents accessible to everyone and increase decentralization of their infrastructure, we propose the development of the Morpheus network. The Morpheus network will include a fairly launched token (the "MOR" token) for incentivizing all four of the key contributors to the network. Namely, the community of builders creating interfaces, coders contributing to the Morpheus software/agents, capital providers adding liquidity and those supplying computation, storage and bandwidth. It has been well shown by the history of Bitcoin and Ethereum that free & open competition for scarce digital tokens can provide scalable infrastructure for a public blockchain over long periods of time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Morpheus AI

What is the current market price of MOR?

It's currently valued at ₹113.2451636203944000, reflecting a price movement of 1.79% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Morpheus AI have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, MOR shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for MOR?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of MOR. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Morpheus AI?

It has traded between ₹108.7513079211724000 and ₹113.2451636203944000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of MOR on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated MOR is within the -- ecosystem.

How much will 1 Morpheus AI be worth in 2030?
If Morpheus AI were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Morpheus AI prices and expected ROI.
