Binance Life Price(币安人生)
The live Binance Life (币安人生) price today is $ 0.27378, with a 52.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安人生 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.27378 per 币安人生.
Binance Life currently ranks #149 by market capitalisation at $ 273.78M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安人生. During the last 24 hours, 币安人生 traded between $ 0.16841 (low) and $ 0.29125 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5073972133192474, while the all-time low was $ 0.000104447116201723.
In short-term performance, 币安人生 moved +34.01% in the last hour and +111.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 563.30K.
The current Market Cap of Binance Life is $ 273.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 563.30K. The circulating supply of 币安人生 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.78M.
Track the price changes of Binance Life for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0945225
|+52.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1563
|+133.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.12549
|+84.62%
|90 Days
|$ +0.14229
|+108.21%
Today, 币安人生 recorded a change of $ +0.0945225 (+52.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1563 (+133.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, 币安人生 saw a change of $ +0.12549 (+84.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.14229 (+108.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Binance Life (币安人生)?
Check out the Binance Life Price History page now.
AI-driven insights that analyse Binance Life latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
In 2040, the price of Binance Life could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
BINANCELIFE is a digital asset that operates within the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. As a token, its primary function is to facilitate transactions and operations within the network, acting as a medium of exchange and a unit of account. BINANCELIFE is designed to be used in a variety of ways, including for payments, governance, and interoperability, among other uses. The asset operates on a consensus model that is widely accepted within the crypto community, and its issuance is determined by the rules set out in its underlying protocol. BINANCELIFE's role in the broader crypto ecosystem is to provide a reliable and efficient means of conducting transactions and executing smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
|01-12 07:55:23
|Industry Updates
Crypto market remains sideways, major Chinese meme coins stabilize after pullback
|01-11 17:25:00
|Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Rankings: ETH Net Inflow $113 Million, SOL Net Inflow $23.4 Million
|01-11 10:54:00
|Industry Updates
BSC Chinese meme and Solana ecosystem meme take over this week's hotspots, multiple tokens surge dozens of times
Today's top crypto pumps
