The live Binance Life price today is 0.27378 USD.币安人生 market cap is 273,780,000 USD. Track real-time 币安人生 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 币安人生 to USD Live Price:

$0.27378
+52.73%1D
USD
Binance Life (币安人生) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-14 10:53:35 (UTC+8)

Binance Life Price Today

The live Binance Life (币安人生) price today is $ 0.27378, with a 52.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安人生 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.27378 per 币安人生.

Binance Life currently ranks #149 by market capitalisation at $ 273.78M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安人生. During the last 24 hours, 币安人生 traded between $ 0.16841 (low) and $ 0.29125 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5073972133192474, while the all-time low was $ 0.000104447116201723.

In short-term performance, 币安人生 moved +34.01% in the last hour and +111.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 563.30K.

Binance Life (币安人生) Market Information

No.149

$ 273.78M
$ 563.30K
$ 273.78M
1.00B
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
100.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Binance Life is $ 273.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 563.30K. The circulating supply of 币安人生 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.78M.

Binance Life Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.16841
24H Low
$ 0.29125
24H High

$ 0.16841
$ 0.29125
$ 0.5073972133192474
$ 0.000104447116201723
+34.01%

+52.73%

+111.54%

+111.54%

Binance Life (币安人生) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Binance Life for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0945225+52.73%
30 Days$ +0.1563+133.04%
60 Days$ +0.12549+84.62%
90 Days$ +0.14229+108.21%
Binance Life Price Change Today

Today, 币安人生 recorded a change of $ +0.0945225 (+52.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Binance Life 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1563 (+133.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Binance Life 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 币安人生 saw a change of $ +0.12549 (+84.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Binance Life 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.14229 (+108.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Binance Life (币安人生)?

Check out the Binance Life Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Binance Life

AI-driven insights that analyse Binance Life latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Binance Life's prices?

Binance Life prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and trends
3. Binance platform adoption and user growth
4. Regulatory developments affecting Binance operations
5. Token utility and use cases within the ecosystem
6. Trading volume and liquidity levels
7. Partnership announcements and platform updates
8. General crypto market volatility and investor sentiment

Why do people want to know Binance Life's price today?

People want to know Binance Life price today for several reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio value, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, assessing profit/loss, comparing with other cryptocurrencies, and staying updated on market volatility for risk management.

Price Prediction for Binance Life

Binance Life (币安人生) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 币安人生 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Binance Life (币安人生) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Binance Life could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

About Binance Life

BINANCELIFE is a digital asset that operates within the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. As a token, its primary function is to facilitate transactions and operations within the network, acting as a medium of exchange and a unit of account. BINANCELIFE is designed to be used in a variety of ways, including for payments, governance, and interoperability, among other uses. The asset operates on a consensus model that is widely accepted within the crypto community, and its issuance is determined by the rules set out in its underlying protocol. BINANCELIFE's role in the broader crypto ecosystem is to provide a reliable and efficient means of conducting transactions and executing smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain.

How to buy & Invest Binance Life in India

Ready to get started with Binance Life? Buying 币安人生 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Binance Life. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Binance Life (币安人生) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Binance Life will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Binance Life (币安人生) Guide

What can you do with Binance Life

Owning Binance Life allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

Binance Life Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Life, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Binance Life

Binance Life (币安人生) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
01-12 07:55:23Industry Updates
Crypto market remains sideways, major Chinese meme coins stabilize after pullback
01-11 17:25:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Rankings: ETH Net Inflow $113 Million, SOL Net Inflow $23.4 Million
01-11 10:54:00Industry Updates
BSC Chinese meme and Solana ecosystem meme take over this week's hotspots, multiple tokens surge dozens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

