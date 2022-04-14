0xMonk by Virtuals (MONK) Information

0xMonk is your 24/7 AI investment partner that not only discovers opportunities but takes action while you sleep—whether it’s monitoring markets, optimizing yields, or deploying capital across DeFi strategies, 0xMonk transforms insights and execution into real returns.

Made by FereAI.xyz, which is a platform to deploy Autonomous agents for Research and Trading. Users can use the UI to interact with AI and developers can use the infrastructure of FereAI to create their own agents in seconds.