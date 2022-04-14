ExchangeDEX+
The live 1 Coin Can Change Your Life price today is 0.01378248 USD.1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE market cap is 13,891,149 USD. Track real-time 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 Coin Can Change Your Life Price Today

The live 1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) price today is $ 0.01378248, with a 19.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01378248 per 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE.

1 Coin Can Change Your Life currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,891,149, with a circulating supply of 999.89M 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE. During the last 24 hours, 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE traded between $ 0.01091577 (low) and $ 0.01617962 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04228821, while the all-time low was $ 0.00343921.

In short-term performance, 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE moved +4.22% in the last hour and +76.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of 1 Coin Can Change Your Life is $ 13.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999893116.881822. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.89M.

1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 1 Coin Can Change Your Life to USD was $ +0.00228857.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 1 Coin Can Change Your Life to USD was $ +0.0113775502.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 1 Coin Can Change Your Life to USD was $ -0.0052748941.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 1 Coin Can Change Your Life to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00228857+19.91%
30 Days$ +0.0113775502+82.55%
60 Days$ -0.0052748941-38.27%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for 1 Coin Can Change Your Life

1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of 1 Coin Can Change Your Life could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is 1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE)

$1 is a decentralized meme token on the Solana blockchain that satirizes modern value systems by transforming the symbol “one dollar” into a digital cultural movement. Launched without presale, roadmap, or team tokens, it embodies simplicity, irony, and community-led creativity. $1 is both a parody and a unifier — a minimalist experiment in what happens when belief alone becomes the currency.

The utility of $1 lies in its universality — a meme currency representing simplicity, humor, and the collective belief in decentralized value. No complex staking or tokenomics — just one coin for everyone.

About 1 Coin Can Change Your Life

What is the current market price of 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE?

It's currently valued at ₹1.2382478102541528576000, reflecting a price movement of 19.91% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does 1 Coin Can Change Your Life have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for 1 Coin Can Change Your Life?

It has traded between ₹0.9806963840860261824000 and ₹1.4536120520939842944000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 1 Coin Can Change Your Life

How much will 1 1 Coin Can Change Your Life be worth in 2030?
If 1 Coin Can Change Your Life were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential 1 Coin Can Change Your Life prices and expected ROI.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.