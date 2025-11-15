1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into 1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-15 13:48:26 (UTC+8)
1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for 1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 12.60M
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.60M
All-Time High:
$ 0.04228821
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00343921
Current Price:
$ 0.01263193
1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) Information

$1 is a decentralized meme token on the Solana blockchain that satirizes modern value systems by transforming the symbol “one dollar” into a digital cultural movement. Launched without presale, roadmap, or team tokens, it embodies simplicity, irony, and community-led creativity. $1 is both a parody and a unifier — a minimalist experiment in what happens when belief alone becomes the currency.

The utility of $1 lies in its universality — a meme currency representing simplicity, humor, and the collective belief in decentralized value. No complex staking or tokenomics — just one coin for everyone.

Official Website:
https://www.1co1n.com/

1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of 1 Coin Can Change Your Life (1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE's tokenomics, explore 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE token's live price!

1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE Price Prediction

Want to know where 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE might be heading? Our 1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

