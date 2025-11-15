$1 is a decentralized meme token on the Solana blockchain that satirizes modern value systems by transforming the symbol “one dollar” into a digital cultural movement. Launched without presale, roadmap, or team tokens, it embodies simplicity, irony, and community-led creativity. $1 is both a parody and a unifier — a minimalist experiment in what happens when belief alone becomes the currency.

The utility of $1 lies in its universality — a meme currency representing simplicity, humor, and the collective belief in decentralized value. No complex staking or tokenomics — just one coin for everyone.