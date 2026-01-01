Which blockchain network does 11am run on?

11am operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of 11AM?

The token is priced at ₹0.0656783211696693848000, marking a price movement of -5.20% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does 11am belong to?

11am falls under the Base Ecosystem,Zora Creator category. This classification helps investors compare 11AM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of 11am?

Its market capitalization is ₹35315463.03340127501000, placing the asset at rank #5018. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of 11AM is currently circulating?

There are 537753145.6113648 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for 11am today?

Over the past day, 11AM generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, 11am fluctuated between ₹0.0656719996944715561000 and ₹0.0719347754797489896000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.