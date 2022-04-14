2077 CODE (2077) Tokenomics
2077 CODE (2077) Information
2077 Codes is a GameFi x AI project where players create powerful apps with AI in a virtual game setting. Set in a fictional post-apocalyptic world in 2077 CE, players must navigate through a series of quests in a delightful pixel art world, creating increasingly more complex apps and achieve mastery over AI-powered coding.
Powered by a state of the art text-to-code engine that allows complex, fullstack applications to be created right within the browser, 2077 combines cutting edge technology in a delightful, approachable game setting.
2077 CODE (2077) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for 2077 CODE (2077), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
2077 CODE (2077) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 2077 CODE (2077) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 2077 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 2077 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand 2077's tokenomics, explore 2077 token's live price!
2077 Price Prediction
Want to know where 2077 might be heading? Our 2077 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.