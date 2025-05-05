8008 Price (8008)
The live price of 8008 (8008) today is 0.00002059 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.60K USD. 8008 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 8008 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- 8008 price change within the day is -9.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.33M USD
Get real-time price updates of the 8008 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of 8008 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 8008 to USD was $ -0.0000044364.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 8008 to USD was $ -0.0000059635.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 8008 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000044364
|-21.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000059635
|-28.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 8008: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.49%
-9.23%
-15.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Remember typing 8008 on your calculator and laughing like a kid? We’re bringing that nostalgic fun to crypto with 8008—a memecoin for those who love humor, nostalgia, and a little mischief. No overhyped promises, no unrealistic claims—just a token built around the love for boobs, community, and celebrating the simple joy of nostalgic memories. Join us and hold your 8008! The only token coded since 3rd grade.
