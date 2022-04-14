AI Nexus (A1X) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AI Nexus (A1X), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AI Nexus (A1X) Information AI Nexus is an online infrastructure project that enables users to create digital twins, build unique virtual spaces with AI tools, play and create games with AI and organize contests and events. Official Website: https://www.ainexus.ltd Whitepaper: https://ainexus.b-cdn.net/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/mntCwvmSD2zjYNkF86hPYyDRyU3EdwT4cXwTkoVsPai Buy A1X Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.95M
All-Time High: $ 0.019
All-Time Low: $ 0.001803976623143154
Current Price: $ 0.001952

AI Nexus (A1X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AI Nexus (A1X) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of A1X tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many A1X tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand A1X's tokenomics, explore A1X token's live price!

