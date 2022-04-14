Alkimi (ADS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alkimi (ADS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alkimi (ADS) Information A decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is powered by the Hypergraph – a revolutionary blockchain technology – which allows Alkimi to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, minimal transaction fees and complete end to end transparency. Alkimi Exchange helps create ad products, proven to be successful by walled gardens, across the open web. Official Website: https://alkimiexchange.com/ Whitepaper: https://t.me/Alkimi_Exchange/6533 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3106a0a076BeDAE847652F42ef07FD58589E001f Buy ADS Now!

Alkimi (ADS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alkimi (ADS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.36M $ 34.36M $ 34.36M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 236.99M $ 236.99M $ 236.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.64284 $ 0.64284 $ 0.64284 All-Time Low: $ 0.05724287690655371 $ 0.05724287690655371 $ 0.05724287690655371 Current Price: $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.145 Learn more about Alkimi (ADS) price

Alkimi (ADS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alkimi (ADS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADS's tokenomics, explore ADS token's live price!

How to Buy ADS Interested in adding Alkimi (ADS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ADS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ADS on MEXC now!

Alkimi (ADS) Price History Analysing the price history of ADS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ADS Price History now!

ADS Price Prediction Want to know where ADS might be heading? Our ADS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ADS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!