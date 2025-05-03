What is Alkimi (ADS)

A decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is powered by the Hypergraph – a revolutionary blockchain technology – which allows Alkimi to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, minimal transaction fees and complete end to end transparency. Alkimi Exchange helps create ad products, proven to be successful by walled gardens, across the open web.

Alkimi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alkimi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ADS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Alkimi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alkimi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alkimi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alkimi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ADS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alkimi price prediction page.

Alkimi Price History

Tracing ADS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ADS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alkimi price history page.

How to buy Alkimi (ADS)

Looking for how to buy Alkimi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alkimi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ADS to Local Currencies

1 ADS to VND ₫ 2,851.23025 1 ADS to AUD A$ 0.1679425 1 ADS to GBP ￡ 0.0812625 1 ADS to EUR € 0.095348 1 ADS to USD $ 0.10835 1 ADS to MYR RM 0.4626545 1 ADS to TRY ₺ 4.1790595 1 ADS to JPY ¥ 15.699915 1 ADS to RUB ₽ 8.9594615 1 ADS to INR ₹ 9.1696605 1 ADS to IDR Rp 1,776.229224 1 ADS to KRW ₩ 151.750676 1 ADS to PHP ₱ 6.030761 1 ADS to EGP ￡E. 5.4987625 1 ADS to BRL R$ 0.6121775 1 ADS to CAD C$ 0.149523 1 ADS to BDT ৳ 13.207865 1 ADS to NGN ₦ 173.637376 1 ADS to UAH ₴ 4.50736 1 ADS to VES Bs 9.5348 1 ADS to PKR Rs 30.546032 1 ADS to KZT ₸ 55.763411 1 ADS to THB ฿ 3.586385 1 ADS to TWD NT$ 3.3274285 1 ADS to AED د.إ 0.3976445 1 ADS to CHF Fr 0.088847 1 ADS to HKD HK$ 0.8397125 1 ADS to MAD .د.م 1.003321 1 ADS to MXN $ 2.121493

Alkimi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alkimi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alkimi What is the price of Alkimi (ADS) today? The live price of Alkimi (ADS) is 0.10835 USD . What is the market cap of Alkimi (ADS)? The current market cap of Alkimi is $ 25.68M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ADS by its real-time market price of 0.10835 USD . What is the circulating supply of Alkimi (ADS)? The current circulating supply of Alkimi (ADS) is 236.99M USD . What was the highest price of Alkimi (ADS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Alkimi (ADS) is 0.64284 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Alkimi (ADS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Alkimi (ADS) is $ 2.85K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!