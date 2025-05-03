Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Alkimi Price(ADS)
The current price of Alkimi (ADS) today is 0.10835 USD with a current market cap of $ 25.68M USD. ADS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alkimi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.85K USD
- Alkimi price change within the day is -0.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 236.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ADS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ADS price information.
Track the price changes of Alkimi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0005007
|-0.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0103
|+10.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01261
|-10.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05148
|-32.21%
Today, ADS recorded a change of $ -0.0005007 (-0.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.Alkimi 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0103 (+10.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.Alkimi 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ADS saw a change of $ -0.01261 (-10.43%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Alkimi 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.05148 (-32.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Alkimi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.45%
-9.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is powered by the Hypergraph – a revolutionary blockchain technology – which allows Alkimi to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, minimal transaction fees and complete end to end transparency. Alkimi Exchange helps create ad products, proven to be successful by walled gardens, across the open web.
Alkimi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alkimi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check ADS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alkimi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alkimi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alkimi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ADS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alkimi price prediction page.
Tracing ADS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ADS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alkimi price history page.
Looking for how to buy Alkimi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alkimi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 ADS to VND
₫2,851.23025
|1 ADS to AUD
A$0.1679425
|1 ADS to GBP
￡0.0812625
|1 ADS to EUR
€0.095348
|1 ADS to USD
$0.10835
|1 ADS to MYR
RM0.4626545
|1 ADS to TRY
₺4.1790595
|1 ADS to JPY
¥15.699915
|1 ADS to RUB
₽8.9594615
|1 ADS to INR
₹9.1696605
|1 ADS to IDR
Rp1,776.229224
|1 ADS to KRW
₩151.750676
|1 ADS to PHP
₱6.030761
|1 ADS to EGP
￡E.5.4987625
|1 ADS to BRL
R$0.6121775
|1 ADS to CAD
C$0.149523
|1 ADS to BDT
৳13.207865
|1 ADS to NGN
₦173.637376
|1 ADS to UAH
₴4.50736
|1 ADS to VES
Bs9.5348
|1 ADS to PKR
Rs30.546032
|1 ADS to KZT
₸55.763411
|1 ADS to THB
฿3.586385
|1 ADS to TWD
NT$3.3274285
|1 ADS to AED
د.إ0.3976445
|1 ADS to CHF
Fr0.088847
|1 ADS to HKD
HK$0.8397125
|1 ADS to MAD
.د.م1.003321
|1 ADS to MXN
$2.121493
For a more in-depth understanding of Alkimi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
