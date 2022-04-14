Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arsenal Fan Token (AFC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) Information Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) is the official fan token of Arsenal FC-- the London-based football club, also known as the "The Gunners". AFC fan tokens offer their holders an advantage to influence the life of the club, as well as take part in polls on various decisions related to the team. AFC owners are among the first to get access to fresh content, as well as participate in quizzes, competitions, games, and receive certain privileges. Furthermore, each AFC owner can become part of the gamification process and influence marketing techniques focused on the interactions between the football team and its fans. Official Website: https://www.arsenal.com/news/afc-fan-token-everything-you-need-know Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0x1d4343d35f0E0e14C14115876D01dEAa4792550b Buy AFC Now!

Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arsenal Fan Token (AFC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.52M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 9.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 5.95 All-Time Low: $ 0.3127281881382334 Current Price: $ 0.3881

Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AFC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AFC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) Price History Analysing the price history of AFC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

