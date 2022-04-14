AIDOGE (AIDOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIDOGE (AIDOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIDOGE (AIDOGE) Information AIDOGE is a deflationary token. It will be used by AIDOGE ecosystem applications. The total supply is 210,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. AIDOGE belongs to everyone in the Arbitrum community and is also a necessary key to unlock the future chapters of the AIDOGE story. Official Website: https://arbdoge.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.arbdoge.ai/tokenomics/aidoge Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x09e18590e8f76b6cf471b3cd75fe1a1a9d2b2c2b Buy AIDOGE Now!

AIDOGE (AIDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIDOGE (AIDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.73M $ 17.73M $ 17.73M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 174,455.90T $ 174,455.90T $ 174,455.90T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.00000000115 $ 0.00000000115 $ 0.00000000115 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000001867404 $ 0.000000000001867404 $ 0.000000000001867404 Current Price: $ 0.00000000010161 $ 0.00000000010161 $ 0.00000000010161 Learn more about AIDOGE (AIDOGE) price

AIDOGE (AIDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIDOGE (AIDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIDOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIDOGE's tokenomics, explore AIDOGE token's live price!

AIDOGE (AIDOGE) Price History Analysing the price history of AIDOGE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

AIDOGE Price Prediction Want to know where AIDOGE might be heading? Our AIDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

