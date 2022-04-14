Amp (AMP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Amp (AMP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Amp (AMP) Information Amp is a universal collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient transfers for any real-world application. Official Website: https://amp.xyz Whitepaper: https://4079620000-files.gitbook.io/~/files/v0/b/gitbook-x-prod.appspot.com/o/spaces%2FbUyUOpvS5Hnfel4aMnVz%2Fuploads%2F8ZKNS6MmVMUQaiN2BidF%2FAmp%20Whitepaper.pdf?alt=media&token=66f22011-0b4c-42d7-8a2c-17eaea145ee1 Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/D559HwgjYGDYsXpmFUKxhFTEwutvS9sya1kXiyCVogCV

Amp (AMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 295.66M Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 84.28B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 350.80M All-Time High: $ 0.023756 All-Time Low: $ 0.00079463 Current Price: $ 0.003508

Amp (AMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Amp (AMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMP's tokenomics, explore AMP token's live price!

Amp (AMP) Price History Analysing the price history of AMP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

