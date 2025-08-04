What is Amped Finance (AMPED)

Amped Finance is an omnichain DeFAI protocol currently offering perpetual swaps trading and liquidity provisioning across diverse cryptocurrency assets and networks.

Amped Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Amped Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Amped Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Amped Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AMPED? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Amped Finance price prediction page.

Amped Finance Price History

Tracing AMPED's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AMPED's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Amped Finance price history page.

Amped Finance (AMPED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amped Finance (AMPED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMPED token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Amped Finance (AMPED)

Looking for how to buy Amped Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Amped Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AMPED to Local Currencies

Amped Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Amped Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amped Finance What is the price of Amped Finance (AMPED) today? The live price of Amped Finance (AMPED) is 0.01992 USD . What is the market cap of Amped Finance (AMPED)? The current market cap of Amped Finance is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AMPED by its real-time market price of 0.01992 USD . What is the circulating supply of Amped Finance (AMPED)? The current circulating supply of Amped Finance (AMPED) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Amped Finance (AMPED)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Amped Finance (AMPED) is 0.35 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Amped Finance (AMPED)? The 24-hour trading volume of Amped Finance (AMPED) is $ 10.87K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

