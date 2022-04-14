ANTTIME (ANT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ANTTIME (ANT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ANTTIME (ANT) Information ANTTIME is a Web 3.0 project that blends Game-Fi and Social-Fi to build a decentralized ecosystem based on the fair and universal value of time. By rewarding users solely for their time and engagement, ANTTIME promotes accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainable growth for all participants. Official Website: https://anttime.net/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.anttime.net/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xFf4A90B8A0C60047a838D64DbC762bdb4cB78394

ANTTIME (ANT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ANTTIME (ANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ANTTIME (ANT) price

ANTTIME (ANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ANTTIME (ANT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANT's tokenomics, explore ANT token's live price!

