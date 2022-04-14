ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Information Seamless privacy and data control for Anyone. The Anyone Protocol enables any app to run instantly and easily on a trustless privacy network. Anyone orchestrates a DePIN of nodes around the world that contribute their bandwidth to earn rewards. Join the global movement to change mainstream privacy. Run a node using your own device or Anyone Relay hardware and build on the network using the SDK. Official Website: https://anyone.io Whitepaper: https://docs.anyone.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xFeAc2Eae96899709a43E252B6B92971D32F9C0F9 Buy ANYONE Now!

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 58.08M $ 58.08M $ 58.08M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 97.50M $ 97.50M $ 97.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.57M $ 59.57M $ 59.57M All-Time High: $ 2.365 $ 2.365 $ 2.365 All-Time Low: $ 0.22281469458291092 $ 0.22281469458291092 $ 0.22281469458291092 Current Price: $ 0.5957 $ 0.5957 $ 0.5957 Learn more about ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) price

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANYONE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANYONE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANYONE's tokenomics, explore ANYONE token's live price!

