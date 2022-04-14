ARMY (ARMY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ARMY (ARMY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ARMY (ARMY) Information In a world dominated by fleeting trends and fragile communities, the XRP ARMY stands as an unshakable force. Bold. Timeless. Fearless. The XRP ARMY will lead the charge as XRP skyrockets to the top. The haters will see it. The doubters will hear it. But those who join will experience it. The strongest army in crypto has spoken. Official Website: https://www.xrparmy-cto.com/ Block Explorer: https://xrpscan.com/account/rGG3wQ4kUzd7Jnmk1n5NWPZjjut62kCBfC Buy ARMY Now!

ARMY (ARMY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ARMY (ARMY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 589.00M $ 589.00M $ 589.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.84M $ 14.84M $ 14.84M All-Time High: $ 0.1776 $ 0.1776 $ 0.1776 All-Time Low: $ 0.011288957080566169 $ 0.011288957080566169 $ 0.011288957080566169 Current Price: $ 0.0252 $ 0.0252 $ 0.0252 Learn more about ARMY (ARMY) price

ARMY (ARMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ARMY (ARMY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARMY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARMY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARMY's tokenomics, explore ARMY token's live price!

How to Buy ARMY Interested in adding ARMY (ARMY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ARMY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ARMY on MEXC now!

ARMY (ARMY) Price History Analysing the price history of ARMY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ARMY Price History now!

ARMY Price Prediction Want to know where ARMY might be heading? Our ARMY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ARMY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!