Ultiland Price Today

The live Ultiland (ARTX) price today is $ 0.5132, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5132 per ARTX.

Ultiland currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARTX. During the last 24 hours, ARTX traded between $ 0.5125 (low) and $ 0.5243 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARTX moved +0.09% in the last hour and -1.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.03M.

Ultiland (ARTX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 4.03M$ 4.03M $ 4.03M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 143.70M$ 143.70M $ 143.70M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 280,000,000 280,000,000 280,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Ultiland is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.03M. The circulating supply of ARTX is --, with a total supply of 280000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 143.70M.