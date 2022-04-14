AstraAI (ASTRAAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AstraAI (ASTRAAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AstraAI (ASTRAAI) Information AstraAI’s advanced AI ecosystem will transform how you interact with Web3. From simplifying global fiat and crypto transactions to delivering actionable insights with AI-powered audits, AstraAI combines innovation and efficiency. Boost community engagement, enhance trading strategies, and unlock new possibilities with tools like social bots, volume boosters, and a multi-AI app. Official Website: https://chatastra.ai Whitepaper: https://files.chatastra.ai/astra-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0aA8A7D1fB4c64B3b1DcEa9A7ADe81C59C25b95b Buy ASTRAAI Now!

AstraAI (ASTRAAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AstraAI (ASTRAAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.21M $ 13.21M $ 13.21M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 9.60M $ 9.60M $ 9.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.76M $ 13.76M $ 13.76M All-Time High: $ 4 $ 4 $ 4 All-Time Low: $ 0.01784007500161164 $ 0.01784007500161164 $ 0.01784007500161164 Current Price: $ 1.376 $ 1.376 $ 1.376 Learn more about AstraAI (ASTRAAI) price

AstraAI (ASTRAAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AstraAI (ASTRAAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASTRAAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASTRAAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASTRAAI's tokenomics, explore ASTRAAI token's live price!

AstraAI (ASTRAAI) Price History Analysing the price history of ASTRAAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ASTRAAI Price History now!

