The post A New Era of Seamless Cross-Chain Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Avail, a pioneering provider of modular blockchain infrastructure, has officially launched the Avail Nexus Mainnet, introducing a new cross-chain coordination layer that seamlessly connects applications, users, and liquidity across leading blockchain networks. The launch of Nexus Mainnet introduces a large-scale cross-chain system designed to intelligently coordinate liquidity, allowing leading networks such as Ethereum, TRON, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Scroll, HyperEVM, Monad, and Kaia to operate together as one unified environment. With this milestone, Avail brings its vision of a connected on-chain world to life, where ecosystems no longer operate in isolation. Commenting on the launch, Anurag Arjun, Co-Founder of Avail, stated: “The current blockchain fragmentation and siloed interactions across ecosystems have limited both the builder and user experience. At Avail, we are transforming how blockchains interact. They can no longer be separate networks passing messages to each other; rather, they should function as integral parts of a unified, verifiable system where assets, users, and intended actions move freely. This fundamental shift, in how apps scale and modular stacks connect to the broader multichain world, is the future.” Advertisement For developers, Nexus provides a unified entry point into the entire on-chain ecosystem. Through a single integration using lightweight SDKs and APIs, builders gain access to real-time shared collateral pools, intent-driven execution, and scalable infrastructure without managing bridges, routers, or costly custom workflows. Combined with Avail’s industry-leading Data Availability (DA) network, currently advancing toward its Infinity Blocks roadmap with targeted block capacities of up to 10 GB, the system delivers a…

The post Nexus Avail Reimagines Blockchain Interoperability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Avail Nexus mainnet launched this week, promising to radically rewire how assets move between blockchains. Instead of another bridging tool, Nexus wants to make multichain execution as seamless as tapping a button, sidestepping years of awkward crypto UX and operational headaches. Nexus wants to fix the crosschain user experience Nexus sets out to solve a nagging question in Web3: Why do users with onchain assets still get stuck, forced to bridge tokens, swap for gas and bounce between apps just to use their funds? Avail Nexus mainnet is live across 13 ecosystems Prabal Banerjee, Avail co-founder, told Cointelegraph, “Users should be less burdened by chains and underlying infra. UX should default to abstraction (unified balances, one-click flows), but critical security/contextual signals must remain visible and explainable, because security and choice matter.” He sees the problem not as a lack of routes, but the absence of a native coordination layer, one that lives inside apps and quietly harmonizes multichain flows. Today’s bridge and decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators promise the best route across chains, but they are still stitching together a sequence of hops: bridge here, swap there, bridge back. Under the hood, that means imperative multi‑step plans executed across autonomous systems, with weak guarantees if one leg fails mid‑flight. Banerjee argues that this model has hit its limits: liquidity is fragmented, UX is brittle and users are forced to think like infra engineers instead of just using apps. Nexus tries to flip that stack. Instead of asking users to pick a route, it accepts signed “intents” (end‑state goals plus constraints) and outsources the “how” to a solver network that can source liquidity across multiple chains and return an “exact‑out” execution plan. In other words, the user says what they want, not how to get there. Related: Uniswap adds Solana support…

The post Best Black Friday crypto presale offers to avail right now: Mono Protocol offers 100% bonus allocation as demand surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Black Friday week has brought renewed attention to the world of crypto presale projects. Among them, Mono Protocol stands out as a presale crypto offering a 100% bonus on all token allocations. Mono Protocol removes the complexity that often slows adoption in new crypto presale projects. The Black Friday week has brought renewed attention to the world of crypto presale projects. Among them, Mono Protocol stands out as a presale crypto offering a 100% bonus on all token allocations. Interest in the next potential big presale crypto continues to grow as investors explore new opportunities in DeFi and web3 ecosystems. Presale ICOs and cryptocurrency presales often struggle with adoption due to complex blockchain systems and fragmented networks. Mono Protocol addresses these issues while providing immediate rewards for early supporters. With other notable projects in the crypto presale list, this week highlights how innovative presale crypto can combine utility, security, and incentives to capture attention across blockchain communities. Top Black Friday crypto presale bonuses to avail Several crypto presale projects are offering significant bonuses this week, attracting attention across the blockchain space. Mono Protocol is giving a 100% bonus to every presale crypto allocation. Nexchain is offering a 250% bonus for early participants, and WeWake Finance also offers a 250% bonus allocation to presale crypto buyers. These bonuses have fueled demand in the crypto presale list, highlighting why some projects become the best presale crypto 2025. Investors looking at cryptocurrency presales are drawn to platforms with both practical utility and tangible rewards. The combination of presale ICO security, chain abstraction, and user engagement continues to raise interest in top presale crypto projects while creating momentum across web3 and DeFi communities. Mono Protocol 100% bonus: how Black Friday week amplifies participation Every presale purchase of $MONO receives…

