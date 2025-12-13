Nexus Avail Reimagines Blockchain Interoperability

The post Nexus Avail Reimagines Blockchain Interoperability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Avail Nexus mainnet launched this week, promising to radically rewire how assets move between blockchains. Instead of another bridging tool, Nexus wants to make multichain execution as seamless as tapping a button, sidestepping years of awkward crypto UX and operational headaches. Nexus wants to fix the crosschain user experience Nexus sets out to solve a nagging question in Web3: Why do users with onchain assets still get stuck, forced to bridge tokens, swap for gas and bounce between apps just to use their funds? Avail Nexus mainnet is live across 13 ecosystems Prabal Banerjee, Avail co-founder, told Cointelegraph, “Users should be less burdened by chains and underlying infra. UX should default to abstraction (unified balances, one-click flows), but critical security/contextual signals must remain visible and explainable, because security and choice matter.” He sees the problem not as a lack of routes, but the absence of a native coordination layer, one that lives inside apps and quietly harmonizes multichain flows. Today’s bridge and decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators promise the best route across chains, but they are still stitching together a sequence of hops: bridge here, swap there, bridge back. Under the hood, that means imperative multi‑step plans executed across autonomous systems, with weak guarantees if one leg fails mid‑flight. Banerjee argues that this model has hit its limits: liquidity is fragmented, UX is brittle and users are forced to think like infra engineers instead of just using apps. Nexus tries to flip that stack. Instead of asking users to pick a route, it accepts signed “intents” (end‑state goals plus constraints) and outsources the “how” to a solver network that can source liquidity across multiple chains and return an “exact‑out” execution plan. In other words, the user says what they want, not how to get there. Related: Uniswap adds Solana support…