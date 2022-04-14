aZen (AZEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into aZen (AZEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

aZen (AZEN) Information aZen delivers a powerful and scalable computing layer designed to support AI, data analytics and Web2+Web3 applications. Its ecosystem seamlessly combines protocol-level AI orchestration, enterprise-grade hardware, and a unified application hub: bridging the worlds of DePIN and DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + AI). Official Website: https://azenprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://azen-protocol.gitbook.io/azen-gitbook Buy AZEN Now!

aZen (AZEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for aZen (AZEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.015 $ 0.015 $ 0.015 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.002273 $ 0.002273 $ 0.002273 Learn more about aZen (AZEN) price

aZen (AZEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of aZen (AZEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AZEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AZEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AZEN's tokenomics, explore AZEN token's live price!

How to Buy AZEN
Interested in adding aZen (AZEN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AZEN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

aZen (AZEN) Price History Analysing the price history of AZEN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AZEN Price History now!

AZEN Price Prediction Want to know where AZEN might be heading? Our AZEN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AZEN token's Price Prediction now!

